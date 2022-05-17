Harry Styles’ ‘One Night Only in New York’ Concert to Livestream on Apple Music

Harry Styles’ “One Night Only in New York” concert at UBS Arena at Belmont Park this Friday — May 20 — will be available to stream exclusively to Apple Music subscribers in 167 countries around the world, the company has announced.

The concert will celebrate his new album “Harry’s House,” which drops that day, “and will see Harry performing songs from the album for the first time ever,” according to the announcement. All tickets for the show were $25 all-in, including taxes and fees, although they are currently going for thousands of dollars on the secondary ticket market.

The concert will be available to stream live on Apple Music at 9:00p EST / 6p PST on Friday, May 20th HERE and will encore on May 22nd at 12:00p EST / 9:00a PT / 6:00p CET and on May 26th at 4pm BST / 5pm SGT / 7pm AEST.

Styles recently sat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an extensive conversation about the making of ‘Harry’s House’. The full interview is now available to watch HERE.

Although Styles has never really come off the road, this show could be considered the first in the “Harry’s House” tour. The European leg of the tour begins June 11 in Glasgow and wraps up July 31 in Portugal. After a three and a half month gap, he’ll resume touring in the Americas in the fall, starting Nov. 22 in Mexico and winding up for the year Dec. 10 in Brazil.

Variety wrote of Styles’ performance on Coachella’s weekend one, which drew more than 100,000 fans: “While much of Styles’ set was familiar to those who caught the Love on Tour trek he took across North America over the past few months, he used the opportunity to ramp up the rock god persona to new heights throughout his 90-minute set. Styles also included some surprises during his Coachella debut: Shania Twain joined in for a duet on her own hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “Still the One,” and he debuted two new songs, presumably titled “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”

“Styles’ latest single, “As It Was,” also saw its first live performance, after which it was added to the rotation of influential Los Angeles radio station Alt 98.7, proving it clearly made an impression on higher-ups at the iHeartMedia property.”