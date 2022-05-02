Harry Styles to Premiere New ‘Harry’s House’ Album With $25 ‘One Night Only in New York’ Concert

Following his recent headlining stint at Coachella and his long North American tour last fall, Harry Styles has announced a special “One Night Only in New York” concert at UBS Arena on Long Island on May 20. All tickets will be available for $25 all-in, including taxes and fees.

According to the announcement, the show will celebrate his new album “Harry’s House,” which drops that day, “and will see Harry performing songs from the album for the first time ever.”

American Express® Card Members have the power to unlock access to Harry Styles tickets for his UBS Arena show by registering for American Express® Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan*. Registration begins Monday, May 2nd at 5pm ET through Tuesday, May 3rd at 7pm ET. Verified Card Members who are selected for the presale, can purchase tickets on Thursday, May 5th from 9 – 11am ET.

Although Styles has never really come off the road, this show could be considered the first in the “Harry’s House” tour. The European leg of the tour begins June 11 in Glasgow and wraps up July 31 in Portugal. After a three and a half month gap, he’ll resume touring in the Americas in the fall, starting Nov. 22 in Mexico and winding up for the year Dec. 10 in Brazil.

Variety wrote of Styles’ performance on Coachella’s weekend one, which drew more than 100,000 fans: “While much of Styles’ set was familiar to those who caught the Love on Tour trek he took across North America over the past few months, he used the opportunity to ramp up the rock god persona to new heights throughout his 90-minute set. Styles also included some surprises during his Coachella debut: Shania Twain joined in for a duet on her own hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “Still the One,” and he debuted two new songs, presumably titled “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”

“Styles’ latest single, “As It Was,” also saw its first live performance, after which it was added to the rotation of influential Los Angeles radio station Alt 98.7, proving it clearly made an impression on higher-ups at the iHeartMedia property.”