Harry Styles Announces 22 More ‘Love on Tour’ Dates

Harry Styles, the man who’s barely stopped touring for the past year and is currently in the middle of a multi-week residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, has announced 19 new “Love on Tour” dates in Europe for next year, which will follow his tours of North and Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

He also has added a brace of new shows in Austin, Chicago, and São Paulo and a venue upgrade in Lima, Peru.

Produced by Live Nation, the now 83-date international global run across 22 countries will include 44 nights at many of North America’s most notable venues as well as 13 shows across Latin America and 7 nights in Australia & New Zealand.

Coming off of a sold out 43-date arena tour in 2021, and “One Night Only” shows in New York and London this year, the tour extends his dates in support of his new album “Harry’s House.”

Full tour dates and support acts are below, with new ones in bold.

HARRY STYLES LOVE ON TOUR 2022 NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Mon Aug 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Sat Aug 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Sun Aug 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Mon Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Fri Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Sat Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Mon Oct 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~ — JUST ADDED

Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sat Oct 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House# — JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Mon Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Wed Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Fri Oct 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Sat Oct 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Support Key

^Madi Diaz

*Blood Orange

~Gabriels

#Jessie Ware

+Ben Harper

HARRY STYLES LOVE ON TOUR 2022 LATAM DATES:

Sun Nov 20 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Arena VFG^^

Tue Nov 22 – Monterrey, Mexico – Arena Monterrey ^^

Thu Nov 24 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol^^

Fri Nov 25 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol^^

Sun Nov 27 – Bogotá, Colombia – Parque Salitre Mágico^^

Tue Nov 29 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional^^ — VENUE UPGRADE

Thu Dec 01 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida^^

Sat Dec 03 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate^^

Sun Dec 04 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate^^

Tues Dec 06 – São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque^^

Thu Dec 08 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Área Externa da Jeunesse Arena^^

Sat Dec 10 – Curitiba, Brazil – Pedreira Paulo Leminski^^

Tues Dec 13 – São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque^^ — JUST ADDED

Support Key

^^Koffee

HARRY STYLES LOVE ON TOUR 2023 AUS + NZ DATES:

Mon Feb 20 – Perth, Australia – HBF Park!

Fri Feb 24 – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium!

Sat Feb 25 – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium!

Tue Feb 28 – Gold Coast, Australia – Metricon Stadium!

Fri Mar 3 – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium!

Sat Mar 4 – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium!

Tue Mar 7 – Auckland, New Zealand – Eden Park, Mt Smart Stadium!

Support Key

!Wet Leg

HARRY STYLES LOVE ON TOUR 2023 EU DATES:

Sat May 13 – Horsens, Denmark – CASA Arena! — JUST ADDED

Wed May 17 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion! — JUST ADDED

Mon May 22 – Coventry, UK – Coventry Building Society Arena! — JUST ADDED

Fri May 26 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium! — JUST ADDED

Thu Jun 1 – Paris, France – Stade De France! — JUST ADDED

Mon Jun 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands –Johan Cruijff Arena! — JUST ADDED

Sat Jun 10 – Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle*! — JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium! — JUST ADDED

Wed Jun 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium! — JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 20 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium! — JUST ADDED

Sat Jun 24 – Werchter, Belgium – Festivalpark! — JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 27 – Dusseldorf, Germany – MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA! — JUST ADDED

Sun Jul 2 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy! — JUST ADDED

Wed Jul 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park! — JUST ADDED

Sat Jul 8 – Austria, Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion! — JUST ADDED

Wed Jul 12 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company! — JUST ADDED

Fri Jul 14 – Madrid, Spain – Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool! — JUST ADDED

Tue Jul 18 – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo Alges! — JUST ADDED

Sat Jul 22 – Reggio Emilia, Italy – RCF Arena! — JUST ADDED

Support Key

*Inhaler

!Wet Leg