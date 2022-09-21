Harry Styles’ 15-Night Run at Madison Square Garden Celebrated With Banner Dedication, Feather Boas for All

Madison Square Garden marked the end of Harry Styles’ 15-night run at the venue by installing a permanent banner to mark the accomplishment. The artist’s “Love On Tour” residency played between August 20 through September 21, with Styles taking days off in between performances to appear at Venice and Toronto film festivals. Fans were rewarded on the final night (Wednesday, Sept. 21) with feather boas for all.

The banner presentation was anchored CBS host Gayle King during the encore. Styles joins Billy Joel and Phish in the rafters of the Garden, which seats more than 18,000. On the nights when Styles was playing, the venue was transformed into “Harry’s House” with specialty foods, exclusive merch and even signage in nearby subway stations.

Said Jim Dolan, executive chairman and CEO, MSG Entertainment: “Selling out 15 consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden is a massive accomplishment and reinforces Harry Styles as one of the most impactful artists of his generation. It is a testament to Harry and his fans that a banner celebrating this remarkable achievement will hang from the rafters alongside some of the most legendary artists and athletes in history. Harry has already headlined The World’s Most Famous Arena several times in his skyrocketing career, and we’re honored that MSG was Harry’s House for these 15 incredible nights.”

The “Love On Tour” trek partnered with non-profits Everytown and HeadCount for each of the MSG shows. With Live Nation matching, over $1 million has been earmarked for the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

Also heading towards a milestone number 15, Styles’ “As It Was” just logged its 14th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Watch video of the banner moment below (video courtesy of MSG Entertainment):