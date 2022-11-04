Harry Styles Postpones Los Angeles Concert Due to ‘Band Illness’

Harry Styles’ Nov. 4 concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles has been postponed to Sunday, Nov. 6, due to “band illness.”

The venue announced the date change on Instagram, citing “an abundance of caution.” All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date, and no other dates on Styles’ “Love on Tour” will be affected. Veteran multi-instrumentalist blues rocker Ben Harper is still set to open the show.

The Nov. 4 date lands in the middle of a 15-night run in L.A. Previously, Styles headlined 15 sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, an unprecedented feat, as well as six nights in both Chicago and Austin.

At his first “Harryween” show in L.A. on Oct. 31, Styles dressed as John Travolta’s Danny Zuko from “Grease,” and he even covered Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You” in front of a photo slideshow of the late singer, who died earlier this year at the age of 73 after a decades-long battle with cancer.

The tour follows a sold-out 42-date arena tour in 2021 and two special “One Night Only” shows in New York and London. It embraces the theme of his 2022 album by turning arenas across North America into Harry’s de facto house.

Aside from touring, Styles has been busy this year with leading turns in two feature films: Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” with Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, as well as Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman,” which also stars Emma Corrin and David Dawson.