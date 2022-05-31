Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Debuts as No. 1 Album With Over a Half-Million Units Earned

“Winning streak” doesn’t even begin to describe the success of Harry Styles and his third studio album, “Harry’s House,” which debuts at No. 1 atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 4).

Released May 20, the record-breaking “Harry’s House” arrived with a staggering 521,500 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 26, according to Billboard via Luminate. Those numbers mark the largest week of the year for any album in the U.S. this year, and only the fourth album in the last 18 months to earn at least 500,000 units in a single week.

Notably, Styles’ new-wave-inspired “As It Was” rebounds for a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart — the same position where it debuted seven weeks earlier. Three other songs from “Harry’s House” also debut in the Hot 100’s top 10: “Late Night Talking” (No. 4), “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” (No. 8) and “Matilda” (No. 9).

Styles also becomes the first British soloist to chart as many as four songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 simultaneously. And with three studio albums under his belt, “Harry’s House” is the singer’s third time snagging the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

Additionally, “Harry’s House” also secured the modern-day record for single-week vinyl album sales. The LP already made headlines as setting that record by selling more than 146,000 copies within three days of its May 20 release. By the time the full week was up, it sold 182,000 copies on vinyl in the U.S.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” hits the top five of the chart, climbing 9-5. All four of her top 10s have now reached the top five, as her latest follows “Truth Hurts” (2019), “Good as Hell” (2019) and “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B (2021).

Harlow’s “First Class” falls back to No. 2 on the Hot 100, after three non-consecutive weeks at No. 1, and Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, rebounds 4-3 on the chart, three weeks after it debuted at No. 1.

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” holds the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 with 155,000 equivalent album units after debuting at No. 1 three weeks ago. Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” slips two spots to No. 3 in its second week with 96,000 units, and Future’s former No. 1 “I Never Liked You” rounds out the top four, falling a slot to No. 4 in its fourth week with 77,000 units.

Hot country upstart Zach Bryan makes his Billboard 200 debut with his first major-label album, “American Heartbreak,” bowing at No. 5. The whopping 34-track album enters with 71,500 equivalent album units earned — the biggest week for a country album in 2022.

Morgan Wallen’s former No. 1 “Dangerous: The Double Album” falls 5-6 on the Billboard 200 with 51,500 equivalent album units earned and Jack Harlow’s “Come Home the Kids Miss You” dips 6-7. Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping “Sour” climbs 9-8, Tomorrow x Together’s “Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” falls 4-9 in its second week and Lil Durk’s former No. 1 “7220” is stagnant at No. 10.