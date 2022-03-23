Harry Styles Announces Third Solo Album, ‘Harry’s House,’ Set for May

Harry Styles has announced his third solo album, “Harry’s House,” due to come out May 20.

Little was revealed about the forthcoming release in an official announcement, beyond the date, title, the promise of 13 new tracks and album art that has the pop superstar scratching his chin standing on the ceiling of an upside-down living room.

Styles also posted a short teaser video that includes no new music beyond a synthesizer soundtrack, showing him walking onto a theater stage and smiling as a house facade is raised around him.

The album news is not wholly unexpected, as Styles was rumored to be having new music to promote before he takes to the stage as a headliner of the Coachella festival April 15 and 22.

In February, he was spotted filming a music video in the streets of central London, lounging on a giant bed that was being pulled past Buckingham Palace, although it wasn’t entirely clear then whether he might still be releasing singles off his previous album or had something fresher in store.

If it seems like Styles never really went away following his previous album, “Fine Line,” which came out in December 2019, it’s because of a series of successful singles hitting radio and touring plans behind that album being delayed by the pandemic. He wrapped up his three-month U.S. “Love on Tour” outing in November, with plans to take it to the U.K. this summer.

“Fine Line” generated two singles that reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Adore You,” which peaked at No. 6 and was certified four-times platinum, and “Watermelon Sugar,” which reached No. 1 and went five-times platinum. Three other singles (“Lights Up,” “Falling” and “Golden”) were certified platinum.

Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’ album cover artwork Courtesy Columbia Records

Styles’ solo career has been on the upswing, with the success of “Fine Line” well outstripping that of his debut, 2017’s “Harry Styles.” That solo bow, while critically acclaimed and the driver of a sold-out tour, generated just one significant radio hit, “Sign of the Times.” The eponymous album went platinum, while “Fine Line” has been certified triple-platinum by the RIAA.

Tickets for a summer U.K. stadium tour — also named “Love on Tour,” indicating he considers it a continuation of his recent U.S. tour rather than a complete reboot — went on sale in January.

Fans had been wondering if Styles’ new album might be called “You Are Home,” since he had been dropping clues in a viral campaign leading to a website using that phrase. When fans visited the site, it showed a door which, after a few days, opened to show a multicolored background. The website was advertised in newspapers that included drawings of some of the living-room furniture that ended up being part of the album cover.