Harry Styles Donates His Apple AirPods Ad Fee to Refugee Aid Organization

As the new face of Apple AirPods’ spatial audio campaign, Harry Styles is featured in a colorful commercial singing “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” from his new album, “Harry’s House.” Styles has announced he’s donating his appearance fee to the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid organization that is responding to the more than six million refugees being forced to flee Ukraine.

The IRC tweeted its gratitude on Thursday morning just as the commercial aired: “Thank you to @HarryStyles and @Apple for your generous donation to the IRC. Working in more than 40 countries, your support will help us reach even more refugees and people in need in the world’s toughest places. Honored to have your support!”

From all of us at the IRC: Thank you to @HarryStyles and @Apple for your generous donation to the IRC. Working in more than 40 countries, your support will help us reach even more refugees and people in need in the world’s toughest places. Honored to have your support! — IRC – International Rescue Committee (@RESCUEorg) June 2, 2022

To promote the third-generation AirPods, and following his recent performance on Apple Music Live, Styles sings the first track from his new album as a dancing Apple silhouette. The style of the campaign was first made famous in the 2000s for the iPod, and remains a staple of the Apple brand even as it’s been recently announced that Apple was retiring the iPod.

With no iPod or wires in sight, the commercial flaunts the new tech as other outlined dancers spotlight the simplicity by busting moves to the lively trumpets of “Music for a Sushi Restruant.” Bursting with color, the song and performance are visualized as “Spatial Audio,” multiplying around the dancers to fill the screen — a visual metaphor for what listening to music with spatial audio feels like.

See the commercial below.

The campaign will appear on TV, TVO, and YouTube pre-roll, OOH, and in retail stores across the country.