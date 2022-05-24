Watch Harry Styles Cover Wet Leg’s ‘Wet Dream’ for BBC Live Lounge

Just days after his “One Night Only” performance in New York, Harry Styles took a trip to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to cover fast-rising British indie combo Wet Leg’s second single, “Wet Dream.” Considering that some of his recent covers have been by Britney Spears and Judy Garland (at his “Harryween” concerts in New York last fall, anyway), the song might have seemed a surprising cover, but the group, based around the duo of singer-songwriters Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, will open for Styles on his tour of Australia and New Zealand early next year.

During his visit to the BBC Lounge, Styles gave his own rendition of the song which Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale had previously described as “a breakup song; it came about when one of my ex’s went through a stage of texting me after we’d broken up telling me that ‘he had a dream about me’.”

Dressed in his usual colorful garbs and ’70s bell bottoms, Styles rattles out the song’s flirty lyrics about “touching yourself” and “licking the windscreen” — making for a performance that really “is enough to make a girl blush.” Watch the full video below.

Since its release on Friday, Styles’ third solo album “Harry’s House” and its standout single, “As It Was,” have already topped the charts in multiple countries. “As It Was” had one of the best streaming weeks of 2022 — it was the first song released in 2022 to debut in the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, as well as on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart.

The former One Direction singer also achieved the fastest-selling album of 2022 so far.