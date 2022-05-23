Halsey’s Label Responds to Singer’s TikTok Claim That They Won’t Let Her Release New Song

Since Halsey posted a TikTok Sunday that her label will not let her release a new song she loves, the singer has sparked an intense debate amongst fans and industry professionals alike on the role the platform plays in the music world. The singer frustrations at her record label in a TikTok on May 23, claiming that they’re being blocked from releasing her next single for marketing reasons.

“Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” read the text of the original TikTok Halsey (who uses she/they pronouns) posted that originally stirred the debate. “I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

Shortly after, she uploaded a second TikTok — this time it was an audio of a conversation one can assume to be between Halsey and a member of their label or team about the potential release schedule for the song. “I just hate this,” they say to the person off-camera who responds: “Oh I know, I hate it.”

A rep for the singer’s longtime label, Astralwerks-Capitol, responded on Monday morning, saying in a statement to Variety: “Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering. We can’t wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music.”

The reaction to the TikToks has been split, with many sharing their support for the artist while others questioned what might be organic or fabricated — either way, the singer did create a TikTok viral moment, if not the one she says the label might have had in mind.

Halsey updated her Twitter on Sunday night in defense of her “TikTok tantrum,” she said she had spoken to her label to check in on whether or not the viral moment had granted her the pardon to release the song.

“They said ‘wow the tiktok is going really strong!’ I was like ok cool so can I release my song now? They said ‘we’ll see!’ tell me again how I’m making this up.”

As fans and spectators started flooding to Halsey’s responses, Halsey responded to a few:

I can’t they own the master https://t.co/9s8dari4KX — h (@halsey) May 23, 2022

The Twitter posts continued with Halsey went on Sharing that the music video is already finalized which garnered the same response: “again, the label owns it.”

I’ve been minding my own business on tour taking care of my baby. Four albums deep. Coasting. I’m way too established to stir something like this up for no reason or resort to this as a marketing tactic but now I’m in too deep so there’s no going back 🤷🏻‍♀️ — h (@halsey) May 23, 2022

The irony of Halsey creating a viral TikTok moment claiming that their label will not release the song without a viral TikTok moment was not lost on observers — the internet went aflame with conversations. comparisons of other artists who have also vented their frustrations against the app being utilized for music marketing on the app itself.