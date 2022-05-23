Gunna Denied Bond Due to Alleged Role in YSL Gang

Gunna was denied bond at a Monday hearing in Atlanta after prosecutors successfully argued he was in a “command position” in the alleged Young Slime Life gang, according to Fox 5 in Atlanta and Rolling Stone. The judge explained the ruling by expressing concern that Gunna’s (real name Sergio Kitchens) release might endanger witnesses.

Also in court on Monday, the judge delayed a ruling on bond for Young Thug (real name Jeffrey Williams). He was denied bond after his initial arrest, although his attorney is working to procure an emergency bond due to the “inhumane” conditions Williams is allegedly experiencing in jail. That hearing has been postponed to June 2 due to an unspecified “conflict of interest” issue raised by prosecutors.

The judge has set a trial date for Jan. 9, 2023.

Gunna, 28, is charged with a single count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act in the 56-count state indictment, which is aimed at alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang — which is similar to the name of Young Thug’s independent label, Young Stoner Life — and includes charges of murder, drug and gun possession, witness intimidation, carjacking, robbery, theft and drug dealing. The indictment includes 28 total defendants affiliated with YSL, and charges them with 56 counts related to gang activity and racketeering; the indictment alleges that Gunna committed felonies including receiving stolen property and drug possession with intent to distribute.

“As the district attorney of Fulton County, my No. 1 focus is targeting gangs,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said at a news conference last week. “And there’s a reason for that. They are committing, conservatively, 75 to 80% of all of the violent crime that we are seeing within our community.” Willis, a Democrat known for an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and associates committed election fraud in Georgia — has promised to crack down on gangs in Atlanta, which has been plagued with violent crime in recent years.

Gunna and Young Thug (real name: Jeffrey Lamar Williams) were both arrested in Atlanta in 2017 on drug-possesion charges after a traffic stop. Thug was indicted on felony drug charges, which are still pending, although Kitchens’ charges were misdemeanors; his marijuana possession was dropped after he pleaded guilty to a window tint violation in 2019. He was sentenced to six months probation.

The 88-page indictment also alleges that, Jimmy Winfrey, who was jailed for shooting at rapper Lil Wayne’s tour bus in a widely reported April 2015 incident, is a YSL member.

Gunna was one of the first artists signed to the YSL Records label, which has become a major force in the Atlanta hip-hop scene. His third album, “DS4Ever,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart. He was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” last month and attended last week’s Met Gala in New York City.

Young Thug and Gunna are two of the fastest-rising rappers of recent years and are currently at the height of the careers. Thug’s October 2021 album “Punk” became his third to debut at number one on the Billboard 200, including a project released earlier that year. He was also featured on Drake’s viral single “Way 2 Sexy” late last year. The duo have collaborated on numerous songs together, including Gunna’s recent hit single “Pushin P.”