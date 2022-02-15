For the Fans: This Best-Selling Grateful Dead Fidget Cube Is the Best Toy on the Market

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Your new obsession is here, thanks to Shashibo’s latest Grateful Dead collaboration.

The company’s popular fidget toy is a magnetic puzzle cube that can be transformed into 70 unique shapes. But aside from serving as a relaxing way to keep your hands busy throughout the day, it also doubles as a charming decor piece to add to your office or living room. In the new partnership, the cube is upgraded with famous Grateful Dead imagery such as colorful dancing bears and the the iconic “Steal Your Face” album art.

“To be associated with this iconic band is a dream come true,” said Kevin Daniels, president of Fun In Motion Toys, in a statement. “Grateful Dead have always been about pushing the boundaries of creativity and that’s what Shashibo is all about. Just as the band’s music has created a vast community of ‘Dead Heads’ worldwide, our award-winning cubes have similarly attracted millions of fans throughout the world, so we’re truly putting our heads together for yet another way to let loose and have fun.”

Courtesy of Fun In Motion Toys

The collaboration sold out fast upon its initial release in October and remains a #1 bestseller on Amazon and other retail sites. Last year, the specialty toy was even honored with the Toty Award (“Toy of the Year”) by the Toy Industry of America Association.

The collaboration follows a string of Grateful Dead products that have come out in recent months, including partnerships with Igloo and Nixon, among others. Check out the best Grateful Dead merch here and shop the complete Shashibo x Grateful Dead collaboration below:

Steal Your Face

Courtesy of Amazon

Steal Your Face Shashibo Shapeshifting Box $25.99 Buy It

Dancing Bears

Courtesy of Amazon

Dancing Bears Shashibo Shapeshifting Box $25.99 Buy It

Haight-Ashbury

Courtesy of Amazon

Haight-Ashbury Shashibo Shapeshifting Box $25.99 Buy It

Skull & Roses

Courtesy of Amazon

Skull and Bones Shashibo Shapeshifting Box $25.99 Buy It