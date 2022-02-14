Recording Academy Unveils Grammy Week Schedule — Including MusiCares Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

The Recording Academy has unveiled the official schedule for Grammy Week, taking place in Las Vegas in the days leading up to the rescheduled 64th annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3 on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

This year’s week-long celebration will feature both virtual and live elements, according to the announcement.

“Grammy Week and Music’s Biggest Night in Las Vegas is going to be unforgettable,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “The Grammy’s magic, together with the grandeur of Las Vegas, guarantees a star-studded week of next-level entertainment, innovation, and celebration.”

The full lineup of Grammy Week festivities are as follows:

Mon. – Wed., March 28-30, 2022

Grammy in the Schools Fest

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. PT – Virtual

Wed., March 30, 2022

MusiCares Music on a Mission

Presented by Gibson

Time: 5 p.m. PT – Virtual

Thurs., March 31, 2022

A Grammy in the Schools Salute To Music Education ft. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Location: Mandalay Bay, House of Blues – Las Vegas

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT – Red Carpet

6:30 p.m. PT – VIP Reception

7 p.m. PT – Doors

8 p.m. PT – Show

Fri., April 1, 2022

Grammy U Masterclass With Hannah Lux Davis

Powered by Mastercard

Location: Luxor, HyperX Arena – Las Vegas

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. PT

This is a private event but available to livestream on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Joni Mitchell

Location: MGM Grand Conference Center – Marquee Ballroom

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Tickets available for purchase at MusiCares.org.

Sat., April 2, 2022

Grammy Fund Breakfast

Location: TBD

Time: 9-11 a.m. PT

This is a private event.

24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative Honoring Susan Genco

Location: Aria Hotel – Pinyon Ballroom

Time: 12 p.m. PT – Reception

1-3 p.m. PT – Luncheon & Ceremony

This is a private event.

The Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration

Location: TBD

Time: 5 p.m. PT – Red Carpet

6 p.m. PT – Event

This is a private event.

Sun., April 3, 2022

64th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

Location: MGM Grand Conference Center – Marquee Ballroom

Time: 12 p.m. PT – Doors

12:30 p.m. PT – Awards Presentation

64th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Time: 5-8:30 p.m. PT