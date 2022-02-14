×

Recording Academy Unveils Grammy Week Schedule — Including MusiCares Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

STEVEN LAWTON/FILMMAGIC

The Recording Academy has unveiled the official schedule for Grammy Week, taking place in Las Vegas in the days leading up to the rescheduled 64th annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3 on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

This year’s week-long celebration will feature both virtual and live elements, according to the announcement.

“Grammy Week and Music’s Biggest Night in Las Vegas is going to be unforgettable,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “The Grammy’s magic, together with the grandeur of Las Vegas, guarantees a star-studded week of next-level entertainment, innovation, and celebration.”

The full lineup of Grammy Week festivities are as follows:

Mon. – Wed., March 28-30, 2022

Grammy in the Schools Fest
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. PT – Virtual

Wed., March 30, 2022

MusiCares Music on a Mission
Presented by Gibson
Time: 5 p.m. PT – Virtual

Thurs., March 31, 2022

A Grammy in the Schools Salute To Music Education ft. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Location: Mandalay Bay, House of Blues – Las Vegas
Time: 5:30 p.m. PT – Red Carpet
6:30 p.m. PT – VIP Reception
7 p.m. PT – Doors
8 p.m. PT – Show

Fri., April 1, 2022

Grammy U Masterclass With Hannah Lux Davis
Powered by Mastercard
Location: Luxor, HyperX Arena – Las Vegas
Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. PT
This is a private event but available to livestream on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Joni Mitchell
Location: MGM Grand Conference Center – Marquee Ballroom
Time: 5 p.m. PT
Tickets available for purchase at MusiCares.org.

Sat., April 2, 2022

Grammy Fund Breakfast
Location: TBD
Time: 9-11 a.m. PT
This is a private event.

24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative Honoring Susan Genco
Location: Aria Hotel – Pinyon Ballroom
Time: 12 p.m. PT – Reception
1-3 p.m. PT – Luncheon & Ceremony
This is a private event.

The Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration
Location: TBD
Time:   5 p.m. PT – Red Carpet
6 p.m. PT – Event
This is a private event.

Sun., April 3, 2022

64th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony
Location: MGM Grand Conference Center – Marquee Ballroom
Time: 12 p.m. PT – Doors
12:30 p.m. PT – Awards Presentation

64th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Time: 5-8:30 p.m. PT

 

