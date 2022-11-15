Grammy Awards Nominations 2023: The Complete List (Updating)

The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy nominations are being announced Tuesday morning over a livestream, being hosted by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Variety is publishing all the nominations in full here, updating the page in real time as they are announced. The reading of the 2023 nominees is set to begin at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET and last for about an hour.

Heavy favorites for multiple nominations going into Tuesday morning included Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar. Refresh this page during the Academy’s unveiling to see how predictions are panning out. Following are the nominees in the order they are being announced, starting with the pop and dance/electronic categories.

Field 1 – Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

1. Easy On Me

Adele

2. Moscow Mule

Bad Bunny

3. Woman

Doja Cat

4. Bad Habit

Steve Lacy

5. About Damn Time

Lizzo

6. As It Was

Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

1. Don’t Shut Me Down

ABBA

2. Bam Bam

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

3. My Universe

Coldplay & BTS

4. I Like You (A Happier Song)

Post Malone & Doja Cat

5. Unholy

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

1. Higher

Michael Bublé

2. When Christmas Comes Around…

Kelly Clarkson

3. I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Norah Jones

4. Evergreen

Pentatonix

5. Thank You

Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

1. Voyage

ABBA

2. 30

Adele

3. Music Of The Spheres

Coldplay

4. Special

Lizzo

5. Harry’s House

Harry Styles

Field 2 – Dance/Electronic Music

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

1. Break My Soul

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer

2. Rosewood

Bonobo

Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer

3. Don’t Forget My Love

Diplo & Miguel

Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, Mixer

4. I’m Good (Blue)

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers

5. Intimidated

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.

H.E.R. & Kaytranada, producers; Kaytranada, mixer

6. On My Knees

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

1. Renaissance

Beyoncé

2. Fragments

Bonobo

3. Diplo

Diplo

4. The Last Goodbye

Odesza

5. Surrender

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Field 21 – Composing/Arranging

Best Instrumental Composition

1. African Tales

Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

2. El País Invisible

Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

3. Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring the Global Messengers)

4. Refuge

Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

5. Snapshots

Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

1. As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)

Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

2. How Deep Is Your Love

Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

3. Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness)

Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

4. Minnesota, WI

Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

5. Scrapple From The Apple

John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

1. Let It Happen

Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

2. Never Gonna Be Alone

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

3. Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

4. Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

5. 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

Field 7 – Rap

Best Rap Performance

1. God Did

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

2. Vegas

Doja Cat

3. Pushin P

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

4. F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Hitkidd & GloRilla

5. The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

1. Beautiful

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

2. Wait for U

Future Featuring Drake & Tems

3. First Class

Jack Harlow

4. Die Hard

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

5. Big Energy (Live)

Latto

Best Rap Album

1. God Did

DJ Khaled

2. I Never Liked You

Future

3. Come Home the Kids Miss You

Jack Harlow

4. Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar

5. It’s Almost Dry

Pusha T

Best Rap Song

1. Churchill Downs

Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown,Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

2. God Did

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

3. The Heart Part 5

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

4. Pushin P

Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

5. Wait for U

Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule,Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Field 23 – Songwriting

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

1. Amy Allen

• For My Friends (King Princess) (S)

• The Hardest Part (Alexander23) (S)

• If We Were A Party (Alexander23) (S)

• If You Love Me (Lizzo) (T)

• Magic Wand (Alexander23) (T)

• Matilda (Harry Styles) (T)

• Move Me (Charli XCX) (T)

• Too Bad (King Princess) (S)

• Vicious (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

2. Nija Charles

• Cozy (Beyonce) (T)

• Ex For A Reason (Summer Walker With JT From City

Girls) (T)

• Good Love (City Girls Featuring Usher) (S)

• Iykyk (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da

Hoodie) (T)

• Lobby (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S)

• Ride For You (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T)

• Sweetest Pie (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S)

• Tangerine (Kehlani) (T)

• Throw It Away (Summer Walker) (T)

3. Tobias Jesso Jr.

• Boyfriends (Harry Styles) (T)

• Can I Get It (Adele) (T)

• Careless (FKA Twigs Featuring Daniel Caesar) (T)

• C’mon Baby Cry (Orville Peck) (T)

• Dotted Lines (King Princess) (T)

• Let You Go (Diplo & TSHA) (S)

• No Good Reason (Omar Apollo) (T)

• Thank You Song (FKA Twigs) (T)

• To Be Loved (Adele) (T)

4. The-Dream

• Break My Soul (Beyonce) (S)

• Church Girl (Beyonce) (T)

• Energy (Beyonce) (T)

• I’m That Girl (Beyonce) (T)

• Mercedes (Brent Faiyaz) (S)

• Rock N Roll (Pusha T Featuring Kanye West and Kid

Cudi) (T)

• Rolling Stone (Brent Faiyaz) (T)

• Summer Renaissance (Beyonce) (T)

• Thique (Beyonce) (T)

5. Laura Veltz

• Background Music (Maren Morris) (T)

• Feed (Demi Lovato) (T)

• Humble Quest (Maren Morris) (T)

• Pain (Ingrid Andress) (T)

• 29 (Demi Lovato) (T)

General Field

Song of the Year

1. abcdefu

Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters

(Gayle)

2. About Damn Time

Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

3. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

4. As It Was

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

5. Bad Habit

Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

6. Break My Soul

Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

7. Easy on Me

Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

8. God Did

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

9. The Heart Part 5

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

10. Just Like That Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Field 12 – Latin

Best Latin Pop Album

1. Aguilera

Christina Aguilera

2. Pasieros

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

3. De Adentro Pa Afuera

Camilo

4. Viajante

Fonseca

5. Dharma +

Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

1. Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Rauw Alejandro

2. Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny

3. Legendaddy

Daddy Yankee

4. La 167

Farruko

5. The Love & Sex Tape

Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

1. El Alimento

Cimafunk

2. Tinta y Tiempo

Jorge Drexler

3. 1940 Carmen

Mon Laferte

4. Alegoría

Gaby Moreno

5. Los Años Salvajes

Fito Paez

6. Motomami

Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

1. Abeja Reina

Chiquis

2. Un Canto por México – El Musical

Natalia Lafourcade

3. La Reunión (Deluxe)

Los Tigres Del Norte

4. EP #1 Forajido

Christian Nodal

5. Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

1. Pa’lla Voy

Marc Anthony

2. Quiero Verte Feliz

La Santa Cecilia

3. Lado A Lado B

Víctor Manuelle

4. Legendario

Tito Nieves

5. Imágenes Latinas

Spanish Harlem Orchestra

6. Cumbiana II

Carlos Vives

Field 20 – Music for Visual Media

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

1. Elvis

(Various Artists)

2. Encanto

(Various Artists)

3. Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

(Various Artists)

4. Top Gun: Maverick

Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

5. West Side Story

(Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

1. The Batman

Michael Giacchino, composer

2. Encanto

Germaine Franco, composer

3. No Time To Die

Hans Zimmer, composer

4. The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood, composer

5. Succession: Season 3

Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

1. Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Austin Wintory, composer

2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok

Stephanie Economou, composer

3. Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Bear McCreary, composer

4. Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

Richard Jacques, composer

5. Old World

Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

1. Be Alive [From King Richard]

Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

2. Carolina [From Where the Crawdads Sing]

Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

3. Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick]

Bloodpop & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

4. Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King]

Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

5. Nobody Like U [From Turning Red]

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

6. We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto]

Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)

Field 18 – Comedy

Best Comedy Album

1. The Closer

Dave Chappelle

2. Comedy Monster

Jim Gaffigan

3. A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Randy Rainbow

4. Sorry

Louis CK

5. We All Scream

Patton Oswalt