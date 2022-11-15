Grammy Awards Nominations 2023: The Complete List (Updating)

The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy nominations are being announced Tuesday morning over a livestream, being hosted by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.
Variety is publishing all the nominations in full here, updating the page in real time as they are announced. The reading of the 2023 nominees is set to begin at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET and last for about an hour.
Heavy favorites for multiple nominations going into Tuesday morning included Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar. Refresh this page during the Academy’s unveiling to see how predictions are panning out. Following are the nominees in the order they are being announced, starting with the pop and dance/electronic categories.
Field 1 – Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
1. Easy On Me
Adele
2. Moscow Mule
Bad Bunny
3. Woman
Doja Cat
4. Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
5. About Damn Time
Lizzo
6. As It Was
Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
1. Don’t Shut Me Down
ABBA
2. Bam Bam
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
3. My Universe
Coldplay & BTS
4. I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
5. Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
1. Higher
Michael Bublé
2. When Christmas Comes Around…
Kelly Clarkson
3. I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Norah Jones
4. Evergreen
Pentatonix
5. Thank You
Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
1. Voyage
ABBA
2. 30
Adele
3. Music Of The Spheres
Coldplay
4. Special
Lizzo
5. Harry’s House
Harry Styles
Field 2 – Dance/Electronic Music
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
1. Break My Soul
Beyoncé
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer
2. Rosewood
Bonobo
Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer
3. Don’t Forget My Love
Diplo & Miguel
Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, Mixer
4. I’m Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers
5. Intimidated
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.
H.E.R. & Kaytranada, producers; Kaytranada, mixer
6. On My Knees
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
1. Renaissance
Beyoncé
2. Fragments
Bonobo
3. Diplo
Diplo
4. The Last Goodbye
Odesza
5. Surrender
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Field 21 – Composing/Arranging
Best Instrumental Composition
1. African Tales
Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
2. El País Invisible
Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)
3. Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring the Global Messengers)
4. Refuge
Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
5. Snapshots
Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
1. As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)
Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
2. How Deep Is Your Love
Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
3. Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness)
Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
4. Minnesota, WI
Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
5. Scrapple From The Apple
John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
1. Let It Happen
Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
2. Never Gonna Be Alone
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
3. Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
4. Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
5. 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)
Field 7 – Rap
Best Rap Performance
1. God Did
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
2. Vegas
Doja Cat
3. Pushin P
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
4. F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Hitkidd & GloRilla
5. The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
1. Beautiful
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
2. Wait for U
Future Featuring Drake & Tems
3. First Class
Jack Harlow
4. Die Hard
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
5. Big Energy (Live)
Latto
Best Rap Album
1. God Did
DJ Khaled
2. I Never Liked You
Future
3. Come Home the Kids Miss You
Jack Harlow
4. Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar
5. It’s Almost Dry
Pusha T
Best Rap Song
1. Churchill Downs
Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown,Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
2. God Did
Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
3. The Heart Part 5
Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
4. Pushin P
Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
5. Wait for U
Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule,Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
Field 23 – Songwriting
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
1. Amy Allen
• For My Friends (King Princess) (S)
• The Hardest Part (Alexander23) (S)
• If We Were A Party (Alexander23) (S)
• If You Love Me (Lizzo) (T)
• Magic Wand (Alexander23) (T)
• Matilda (Harry Styles) (T)
• Move Me (Charli XCX) (T)
• Too Bad (King Princess) (S)
• Vicious (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
2. Nija Charles
• Cozy (Beyonce) (T)
• Ex For A Reason (Summer Walker With JT From City
Girls) (T)
• Good Love (City Girls Featuring Usher) (S)
• Iykyk (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da
Hoodie) (T)
• Lobby (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S)
• Ride For You (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T)
• Sweetest Pie (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S)
• Tangerine (Kehlani) (T)
• Throw It Away (Summer Walker) (T)
3. Tobias Jesso Jr.
• Boyfriends (Harry Styles) (T)
• Can I Get It (Adele) (T)
• Careless (FKA Twigs Featuring Daniel Caesar) (T)
• C’mon Baby Cry (Orville Peck) (T)
• Dotted Lines (King Princess) (T)
• Let You Go (Diplo & TSHA) (S)
• No Good Reason (Omar Apollo) (T)
• Thank You Song (FKA Twigs) (T)
• To Be Loved (Adele) (T)
4. The-Dream
• Break My Soul (Beyonce) (S)
• Church Girl (Beyonce) (T)
• Energy (Beyonce) (T)
• I’m That Girl (Beyonce) (T)
• Mercedes (Brent Faiyaz) (S)
• Rock N Roll (Pusha T Featuring Kanye West and Kid
Cudi) (T)
• Rolling Stone (Brent Faiyaz) (T)
• Summer Renaissance (Beyonce) (T)
• Thique (Beyonce) (T)
5. Laura Veltz
• Background Music (Maren Morris) (T)
• Feed (Demi Lovato) (T)
• Humble Quest (Maren Morris) (T)
• Pain (Ingrid Andress) (T)
• 29 (Demi Lovato) (T)
General Field
Song of the Year
1. abcdefu
Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters
(Gayle)
2. About Damn Time
Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
3. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
4. As It Was
Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
5. Bad Habit
Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
6. Break My Soul
Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
7. Easy on Me
Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
8. God Did
Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
9. The Heart Part 5
Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
10. Just Like That Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Field 12 – Latin
Best Latin Pop Album
1. Aguilera
Christina Aguilera
2. Pasieros
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
3. De Adentro Pa Afuera
Camilo
4. Viajante
Fonseca
5. Dharma +
Sebastián Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
1. Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Rauw Alejandro
2. Un Verano Sin Ti
Bad Bunny
3. Legendaddy
Daddy Yankee
4. La 167
Farruko
5. The Love & Sex Tape
Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
1. El Alimento
Cimafunk
2. Tinta y Tiempo
Jorge Drexler
3. 1940 Carmen
Mon Laferte
4. Alegoría
Gaby Moreno
5. Los Años Salvajes
Fito Paez
6. Motomami
Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
1. Abeja Reina
Chiquis
2. Un Canto por México – El Musical
Natalia Lafourcade
3. La Reunión (Deluxe)
Los Tigres Del Norte
4. EP #1 Forajido
Christian Nodal
5. Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Marco Antonio Solís
Best Tropical Latin Album
1. Pa’lla Voy
Marc Anthony
2. Quiero Verte Feliz
La Santa Cecilia
3. Lado A Lado B
Víctor Manuelle
4. Legendario
Tito Nieves
5. Imágenes Latinas
Spanish Harlem Orchestra
6. Cumbiana II
Carlos Vives
Field 20 – Music for Visual Media
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
1. Elvis
(Various Artists)
2. Encanto
(Various Artists)
3. Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)
(Various Artists)
4. Top Gun: Maverick
Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe
5. West Side Story
(Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
1. The Batman
Michael Giacchino, composer
2. Encanto
Germaine Franco, composer
3. No Time To Die
Hans Zimmer, composer
4. The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood, composer
5. Succession: Season 3
Nicholas Britell, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
1. Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Austin Wintory, composer
2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok
Stephanie Economou, composer
3. Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Bear McCreary, composer
4. Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
Richard Jacques, composer
5. Old World
Christopher Tin, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
1. Be Alive [From King Richard]
Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
2. Carolina [From Where the Crawdads Sing]
Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
3. Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick]
Bloodpop & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
4. Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King]
Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)
5. Nobody Like U [From Turning Red]
Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
6. We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto]
Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)
Field 18 – Comedy
Best Comedy Album
1. The Closer
Dave Chappelle
2. Comedy Monster
Jim Gaffigan
3. A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Randy Rainbow
4. Sorry
Louis CK
5. We All Scream
Patton Oswalt