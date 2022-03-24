Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., More Join Grammy Performers Lineup

The Recording Academy has unveiled a second round of performers for the 64th annual Grammy Awards: nominees Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Nas, and Chris Stapleton, and, as revealed by Variety Wednesday night, a special In Memoriam performance featuring songs of Stephen Sondheim by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler.

The Grammys, again hosted by Trevor Noah, will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Previously announced performers include Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.

This year’s leading nominee Jon Batiste received 11 nominations including Record Of The Year (“Freedom”), Album Of The Year (“We Are”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“I Need You”), Best R&B Album (“We Are”), Best Improvised Jazz Solo (“Bigger Than Us”), Best Jazz Instrumental Album (“Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul”), Best American Roots Performance (“Cry”), Best American Roots Song (“Cry”), Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (“Soul”), Best Contemporary Classical Composition (“Batiste: Movement 11′”), and Best Music Video (“Freedom”).

Twelve-time Grammy winners Foo Fighters earned three nominations this year for Best Rock Performance (“Making a Fire”), Best Rock Song (“Waiting On A War”), and Best Rock Album (“Medicine at Midnight”).

Four-time Grammy winner H.E.R. has eight nominations this year, Album Of The Year (“Back of My Mind”), Song of the Year (“Fight for You”), Best R&B Performance (“Damage”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Fight for You”), Best R&B Song (“Damage”), Best R&B Album (Back of My Mind), Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”) with Tauren Wells, and Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Fight for You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]”).

Grammy winner Nas received two nominations this year, Best Rap Song (“Bath Salts”) and Best Rap Album (“King’s Disease II”).

Grammy winner Leslie Odom Jr. earned two nominations this year for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media (“One Night In Miami…”) and Best Song Written for Visual Media (“Speak Now [From One Night In Miami…]”).

Grammy winner Ben Platt is nominated this year for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media (“Dear Evan Hansen”).

Five-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton has three nominations this year including Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”), Best Country Song (“Cold”) and Best Country Album (“Starting Over”).

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers