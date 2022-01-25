J. Cole, Halsey, Kid Cudi to Headline 2022 Governors Ball Festival

J. Cole, Halsey and Kid Cudi will headline the 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival, set to take place Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 at the Citi Field complex in Queens, New York, Founders Entertainment has announced.

More than 60 artists are slated to perform, also including Flume, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Glass Animals, Migos, Jack Harlow, Kaytranada, Joji, Louis the Child, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, Still Woozy, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Becky G, Black Pumas and more.

A special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets will be available exclusively for Citi Cardmembers from today (Jan. 25) at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, January 27 at 11:59 a.m. ET. 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) will be available at the festival’s website beginning Thursday, January 27 at 12 p.m. ET.

Governors Ball Music Festival promoters Founders Entertainment will also be making a $25,000 donation to the New York City Mayor’s Fund’s relief efforts for the victims of the Bronx apartment building fire; donations for the relief effort can be made via the Bronx Fire Relief Fund.

After celebrating the festival’s 10th anniversary this past fall with headliners Billie Eilish, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky, GovBall 2022 will once again serve as the kickoff to summer, returning to the event’s traditional early June dates.

As it did last year, Governors Ball will again work in close consultation with the Mayor’s Office and City of New York to create appropriate health guidelines to keep staff, guests, artists and fans safe, according to the announcement. The 2022 edition will also feature a robust lineup of food, craft cocktails, beer, surprise pop-up performances, art installations, and more.

Courtesy Governors Ball

Full Governors Ball 2022 Lineup:

Friday, June 10th:

Kid Cudi

Migos

Jack Harlow

Louis The Child

Black Pumas

Skepta

Quinn XCII

Madeon

JPEGMAFIA

Beabadoobee

Coi Leray

Channel Tres

Samia

Blu DeTiger

Aly & AJ

Paris Texas

Julia Wolf

Between Friends

Ultra Q

Plastic Picnic

Saturday, June 11th:

Halsey

Flume

Roddy Ricch

Joji

Still Woozy

ASHNIKKO

YG

Chelsea Cutler

Tove Lo

Denzel Curry

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Gus Dapperton

Benee

Peach Tree Rascals

The Tesky Brothers

Valley

Almost Monday

Dehd

Octavio the Dweeb

Millington

Sunday, June 12th:

J. Cole

Playboi Carti

Glass Animals

Kaytranada

Clairo

Becky G

Jazmine Sullivan

100 gecs

Japanese Breakfast

J.I.D

COIN

Soccer Mommy

Surf Curse

DUCKWRTH

Del Water Gap

Jax

Ken Car$on

De’Wayne

The Brummies

Kaien Cruz