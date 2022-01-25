J. Cole, Halsey, Kid Cudi to Headline 2022 Governors Ball Festival

J. Cole, Halsey and Kid Cudi will headline the 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival, set to take place Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 at the Citi Field complex in Queens, New York, Founders Entertainment has announced.
More than 60 artists are slated to perform, also including Flume, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Glass Animals, Migos, Jack Harlow, Kaytranada, Joji, Louis the Child, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, Still Woozy, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Becky G, Black Pumas and more.
A special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets will be available exclusively for Citi Cardmembers from today (Jan. 25) at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, January 27 at 11:59 a.m. ET. 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) will be available at the festival’s website beginning Thursday, January 27 at 12 p.m. ET.
Governors Ball Music Festival promoters Founders Entertainment will also be making a $25,000 donation to the New York City Mayor’s Fund’s relief efforts for the victims of the Bronx apartment building fire; donations for the relief effort can be made via the Bronx Fire Relief Fund.
After celebrating the festival’s 10th anniversary this past fall with headliners Billie Eilish, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky, GovBall 2022 will once again serve as the kickoff to summer, returning to the event’s traditional early June dates.
As it did last year, Governors Ball will again work in close consultation with the Mayor’s Office and City of New York to create appropriate health guidelines to keep staff, guests, artists and fans safe, according to the announcement. The 2022 edition will also feature a robust lineup of food, craft cocktails, beer, surprise pop-up performances, art installations, and more.
Full Governors Ball 2022 Lineup:
Friday, June 10th:
Kid Cudi
Migos
Jack Harlow
Louis The Child
Black Pumas
Skepta
Quinn XCII
Madeon
JPEGMAFIA
Beabadoobee
Coi Leray
Channel Tres
Samia
Blu DeTiger
Aly & AJ
Paris Texas
Julia Wolf
Between Friends
Ultra Q
Plastic Picnic
Saturday, June 11th:
Halsey
Flume
Roddy Ricch
Joji
Still Woozy
ASHNIKKO
YG
Chelsea Cutler
Tove Lo
Denzel Curry
Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)
Gus Dapperton
Benee
Peach Tree Rascals
The Tesky Brothers
Valley
Almost Monday
Dehd
Octavio the Dweeb
Millington
Sunday, June 12th:
J. Cole
Playboi Carti
Glass Animals
Kaytranada
Clairo
Becky G
Jazmine Sullivan
100 gecs
Japanese Breakfast
J.I.D
COIN
Soccer Mommy
Surf Curse
DUCKWRTH
Del Water Gap
Jax
Ken Car$on
De’Wayne
The Brummies
Kaien Cruz