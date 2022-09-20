Doja Cat Co-Manager Gordan Dillard Joins Capitol Music Group as EVP, A&R and Artist Development

Gordan Dillard of SALXCO, management home to Doja Cat, has been named executive vice president of A&R and artist development at Capitol Music Group. The Los Angeles-based Dillard, who plans to maintain a “strong presence” in New York, reports to CMG chair and CEO Michelle Jubelirer and is tasked with signing and developing artists across the pool of Universal Music Group labels. His start date was Sept. 19.

Dillard will continue to manage Doja Cat alongside Josh Kaplan and SALXCO founder/CEO Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, who noted: “SALXCO is about building a culture of young entrepreneurs to watch them grow into some of the industry’s most powerful players. I am so proud of Gordan and all his success.”

No stranger to wearing multiple hats, Dillard started out working in A&R at Motown Records in 2009 under Bruce Carbone and Sylvia Rhone. He later landed at BET but kept running his own management company, the Untitled Group. In 2016, Dillard saw artist Bryson Tiller log a top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart as well as a Grammy nomination. In 2018, he headed west to work at SALXCO and help guide Doja Cat to career heights, including a Grammy Award and a Hot 100 No. 1.

Dillard was recognized on Variety‘s 2021 Hitmakers list for his work on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA and Saweetie’s “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat.

Said Jubelirer: “Gordan is an artist-first executive with impeccable taste, and I’m thrilled that he’s joined Capitol Music Group in such an important role. He’s a real team player and an ideal fit for my senior management team, and I know that everyone at our company joins me in welcoming Gordan to CMG.”

“I’m excited to join Capitol Music Group to help drive the discovery and development of artists that will lead the future of music,” added Dillard. “I’d like to thank Michelle for the opportunity and for believing in my vision for this position. I’d like to also thank Sal for his mentorship and support as we continue to reach new levels with our clients. I really look forward to seeing the impact this opportunity will have on the culture and the generations to come.”

Artists signed to Capitol include Katy Perry, Halsey and Sam Smith, among others. The label recently came under fire for rolling out a controversial digital rapper, FN Meka, from whom the company disassociated swiftly following outrage on social media and beyond.