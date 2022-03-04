Glastonbury Full Lineup Revealed: Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish to Headline

Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish are set to headline England’s Glastonbury Festival, taking place June 22-26 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

McCartney and Lamar join previously announced headliners Eilish and Ross. McCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night, while Lamar will close out the festival on Sunday. Diana Ross will fill the festival’s coveted “legends slot” on Sunday afternoon.

Other notable performers include Olivia Rodrigo, Megan thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Lorde, Phoebe Bridgers, Kacey Musgraves, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Haim and Glass Animals.

Mitski, TLC, St. Vincent, Herbie Hancock, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Charli XCX, Clairo, Arlo Parks, Beabadoobee, Big Thief, Girl in Red, the Jesus and Mary Chain, Leon Bridges and Khruangbin will also perform, while Lianne La Havas, Burna Boy, the Avalanches, Pet Shop Boys, Courtney Barnett, Sam Fender, Idles, Declan McKenna, Black Midi, Little Simz, Wolf Alice, Turnstile, Snarky Puppy, Yves Tumor and Squid round out the bill.

Also playing the festival are Foals, Caribou, Tems, Fontaines D.C., Caroline Polachek, Wet Leg, Years & Years, Inhaler, Joy Crookes, Sampa the Great, Nubya Garcia, Celeste, Ghetts, Bicep, Nightmares on Wax, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Greentea Peng, Self Esteem, Supergrass, Metronomy, Rufus Wainwright and the Waterboys.

McCartney last played Glastonbury in 2004 and was due to headline the canceled 2020 edition. The former Beatle is set to become the oldest headliner in the festival’s history, while the 20-year-old Eilish is the youngest.

According to the lineup poster, more acts and attractions will be announced.

View the full lineup below: