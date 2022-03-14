Glass Animals Tops Hot 100 and Global Song Charts, as ‘Encanto’ Remains No. 1 Album

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” took more than a year to get to the top of the Billboard Hot 10, and now that it’s there, the song doesn’t have any plans to vacate quickly. After a rise to the top that took a record 59 weeks, “Heat Waves” is on top of that chart for a second straight week.

This week it also takes the No. 1 spot on two other key Billboard charts, representing ongoing gains in airplay and international success. “Heat Waves” has reached the pinnacle of both the Radio Songs Chart and the Global Excl. U.S. Chart for the first time.

In sticking around the top of the Hot 100 for a second week, “Heat Waves” is holding the long-running tune that preceded it there, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” at bay yet again, as the week’s No. 2 tune refuses to stray too far from its former home.

The “Encanto” soundtrack will not be denied its supremacy on the Billboard 200 album chart, however, where it currently maintains its lock on the top spot for a ninth week.

In this chart week, Glass Animals’ long-simmering chart-topper reeled in 65.6 million radio audience impressions and 15.1 million streams in the U.S., per MRC Data.

Ironically, or maybe just curiously, all this success for Glass Animals at Top 40 radio and in the overall marketplace is coming almost a year after “Heat Waves” reached No. 1 in the alternative format in March 2021.

“We Don’t Care About Bruno” is still tops by far when it comes to on-demand song streams, picking up 24.9 million to Glass Animals’ 15.1 million, but obviously the Disney song lags behind “Heat Waves” in airplay, where it had just 8.7 million audience impressions versus the rock band’s 65.6 million listens.

The Hot 100 is rounded out this week by Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” at No. 3, Gayle’s “Abcdefu” at No. 4, Justin Bieber’s “Stay” in fifth place, Adele’s “Easy on Me” at No. 6, Bieber’s “Ghost” in the seventh spot, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” and “Shivers” trading places with each other from last week at Nos. 8-9, and Lil Nas X’s “That’s What I Want” cracking the the top 10 again after dipping out.

On the album chart, “Encanto” stayed on top easily despite a 9% dip in accumulating another 72,500 album-equivalent units.

A posthumous hip-hop album, King Von’s “What It Means to Be King,” the first album issued under his name since his 2020 death, entered the chart at No. 2 with 59,000 units.

The only other top 10 album debut involved two big hip-hop names teaming up but collectively not making all that big of a splash. DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Better Than You” made it only as far as the last rung of the top 10, premiering with a modest 28,500 album-equivalent units.

Other albums in the top 10 include Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 3 in its 60th week on the chart, followed by Kodak Black’s “Back for Everything” falling two spots to No. 4 in its second week, picking up 38,000 units with a decline of 38%. The top 10 is filled out by Gunna, the Weeknd (his greatest-hits effort, not his new studio album), Olivia Rodrigo, Drake and Doja Cat.

If the “Encanto” soundtrack could spend just two more weeks at No. 1, it would beat Morgan Wallen’s record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 by an album in the last five years. That could very well happen, but if the Disney collection does have more weeks on top left in it, next week won’t be one of them. Lil Durk’s new album is expected to easily outpace it and debut at No. 1 on the next Billboard 200.