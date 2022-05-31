‘Girls5eva’ to Get a Tongue-in-Cheek Retrospective at Grammy Museum

Peacock’s Emmy-nominated comedy “Girls5eva” will have an exhibition at the Grammy Museum at LA Live in Los Angeles titled “Famous 5eva, Because 4ever’s 2 Short: A Girls5eva Retrospective” in June. Tickets are available for purchase now via the Grammy Museum.

The series, based on a fictional one-hit-wonder girl group from the ‘90s that was churned through the pop music machine and reunites to give their dreams one more shot, will be the subject of the retrospective exhibit from June 9-27, 2022. The retrospective will feature wardrobe, memorabilia, an interactive sound booth, an exclusive mix of their hit songs, new and old, and other surprises.

The exhibition, produced in partnership with Peacock and creative marketing agency BMF in collaboration with the Grammy Museum, is a tongue-in-cheek “For Your Consideration” campaign celebrating the girl group that’s “Gonna be famous 5eva, ‘cause 4ever’s 2 short.”

The series stars Grammy-winning and Tony- and Emmy-nominated artist Sara Bareilles, Grammy- and Tony-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy-winning “Saturday Night Live” mainstay and comedy icon Paula Pell, and author-actor Busy Philipps.

Variety wrote of the series: “Happily, ‘Girls5eva,’ about a former girl group reuniting in middle age to attempt a comeback, is a promising offering in its early outings. Created by ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ writer Meredith Scardino, ‘Girls5eva’ is a sophisticated joke-delivery machine that will hold special appeal to culture obsessives, and more evidence that NBCUniversal’s small-but-mighty streamer Peacock punches above its weight.

“We see the titular group, a pop quartet, both in their heyday and in present tense. Having long since left (or been left by) stardom, they’re in versions of normal lives, with lead actor Sara Bareilles playing a character who’s stopped thinking too much about her past. When a sample of their signature song resurfaces, the members of Girls5eva — a quintet reduced when one member died in an accident — reunite and set out to reclaim past glory.”

Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner, Eric Gurian also serve as executive producers.