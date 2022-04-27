Watch ‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’ Trailer, Where the Late Singer Talks About the Pressures of Fame

“George Michael Freedom Uncut” has received a moving new trailer ahead of the film’s global release on June 22.

Narrated and co-directed by Michael, the documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look at the singer. In the trailer, Michael can be heard talking about his feelings on early fame, “I can’t really explain how overwhelming that kind of hysteria can be. I remember thinking I really don’t know if I’ll ever do this again.” Watch the trailer below.

The doc provides a look at his private and public persona as cameras followed him around during the turbulent period after “Faith” leading up to, during and after the making of his “Listen Without Prejudice: Vol 1” album in 1990. The legendary singer — who died on Dec. 25, 2016 at the age of just 53 — can also be heard talking about his legacy. He says, “I want to leave songs, I believe I can leave songs that will mean something to other generations.”

Weaving the story together are archival footage and interviews with many of his collaborators. Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rogers, Mark Ronson, Tracey Emin, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Jean-Paul Gaultier, James Corden, Tony Bennett, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Tatjana Patitz all appear.

“George Michael was an inspiring artist whose story deserves to be shared on the big screen globally.” Tom Mackay, President, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment said in a statement. “In honor of George’s birthday this June, we are thrilled to be working with David Austin and our partners at Trafalgar Releasing to bring fans unprecedented access to his extraordinary life both on and off stage.”

Michael’s last single, “This Is How (We Want You To Get High),” a previously unreleased song by George Michael, was released in 2019 to tie in with the film, “Last Christmas,” a movie inspired by the work of the late singer-songwriter.

George’s third studio album “Older” will be re-released on vinyl later this year on July 8 as part of a box set.