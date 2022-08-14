‘Abcdefu’ Singer GAYLE to Join Israeli Pop Star Noa Kirel at Tel Aviv Concert (EXCLUSIVE)

The singer GAYLE, whose “abcdefu” is among the most-consumed songs of 2022, will join Israeli pop star Noa Kirel onstage at her Aug. 24 concert at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park.

Both singers are signed to Atlantic Records. It will mark Gayle’s first time in Israel.

With 35,000 expected to attend, Kirel will take the stage previously headlined by the likes of Lady Gaga, Maroon 5 and Jennifer Lopez. This fall, Justin Bieber and OneRepublic are scheduled to perform at the outdoor venue.

The news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Kirel will compete on behalf of Israel in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in the U.K. (Ukraine won the 2022 edition, but is unable to host, as is tradition for the victor, due to its continuing war with Russia.)

On Aug. 10, Kirel said of her Eurovision performance: “I am moving forward with full faith. Like everywhere in the world I have performed — whether in IDF uniform or on the biggest stages in the world — I have always felt proud to represent my country.”

Kirel currently boasts three songs on Spotify’s Top 50 Israel chart, including her latest, “Panther.”

Gayle recently marked the one-year anniversary of the release of “abcdefu,” which is approaching 500 million on-demand streams in the U.S., per Luminate Data. On Friday, she premiered a new song, “indieedgycool,” from her forthcoming EP, “a study of the human experience volume two,” due out Oct. 7. She’s currently on a tour of Europe with scheduled stops in Austria, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands before heading to Tel Aviv.