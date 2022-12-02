‘Game of Thrones’ Live Concert to Return for One Night Only at Hollywood Bowl

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Immerse yourself in Westeros for the night with the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience.” Led by Emmy-winning composer Ramin Djawadi, the show is returning for a special encore at the Hollywood Bowl in May, in which the Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra will perform the music from the hit HBO series.

The show’s memorable score will come to life during the show, which in addition to some of the most iconic songs like its main title theme, “Light of the Seven” and “Night King,” will feature an array of big-screen visuals, pyrotechnics and fireworks. The performance will take place one night only on May 13, 2023. General on-sale tickets for the show will be available beginning Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets start at $79 apiece.

Djawadi first conceptualized the concert experience while “Game of Thrones” was still on air, and he utlimately presented the show over 100 times across North America and Europe between 2017 and 2019. It received rave reviews when it first premiered, with The New York Times calling it a “symphonic spectacular.”

“Performing Game of Thrones Live at The Hollywood Bowl is a very special experience,” Djawadi said in a statement. “This concert has been such an amazing ride and being able to share it with the incredible ‘GoT’ fans is a blast.”

For his work on “Game of Thrones,” Djawadi earned two Grammy nominations and two back-to-back Emmy wins in the category of Outstanding Music Composition for a Television Series. He’s now returned to the world of Westeros to score HBO’s prequel series “House of the Dragon.” One of his most popular compositions, “Light of the Seven,” which soundtracks a pivotal moment at the end of Season 6, has surpassed 116 million streams on Spotify. Djawadi’s score albums have amassed over 1 billion streams to date.

Buy tickets for the live concert experience below:

