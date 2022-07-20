The Future X, New Group of Simon Fuller TikTok Discoveries, to Headline 2022 Honda Civic Tour (EXCLUSIVE)

The Future X, a group made up of three singers and four dancers discovered on TikTok by producer Simon Fuller (“American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance”), is teaming up with the Honda Civic Tour with a new format designed to connect fans through live shows and online content.

The Future X, cast after auditioning first on TikTok through a hashtag challenge that generated more than 300 million views, will embark on a seven-city U.S. tour complemented by “entertaining TikTok content.” The individual members will chronicle their road to their Honda Civic Tour performances on top of each 2022 Civic Tour stop being filmed, exclusively for TikTok.

The Honda Civic Tour is an annual promotional tour sponsored by the carmaker that in the past has featured established artists like last year’s virtual headliner H.E.R., as well as Maroon 5, OneRepublic, the pairing of Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato, Blink-182, Black Eyed Peas, One Direction and Charlie Puth. Tickets are given away free via a website where fans can register their interest.

To expand the tour’s reach this year, the Honda Civic Tour will be heavily featured on TikTok, which will follow the Future X’s journey across America along with appearances by stars who’ve risen through the app and other special guests. In addition to reaching the TikTok community of more than a billion users online, the group will perform live performances at venues including Los Angeles’ Roxy and New York City’s Bowery Ballroom.

The group will continue the Honda Civic Tour tradition of custom-designing a Honda vehicle, with a Future X-customized 2023 Civic Type R revealed at the Roxy tour stop.

Said Fuller, “Honda has an important, long-standing relationship connecting music fans and artists across America with the Civic Tour, so they were a natural partner for the first live performances of the Future X in the U.S. What makes this Civic Tour unique is the combination of the live Future X experience with TikTok accessibility for millions more Civic fans and music lovers. This hybrid of in-person and digital experiences is the future of touring and the result is a Honda Civic Tour that everyone can be a part of.”

“Coming off the successful virtual Honda Civic Tour with H.E.R., we knew it was time to innovate the tour again by giving fans the best of both worlds – engaging with music fans online and through live, in-person performances,” said Jessika Laudermilk, senior manager of Honda Marketing. “We want to give pop music fans a new way to experience and connect with artists like the Future X who are changing the landscape, while also exposing young and first-time buyers to the Honda vehicles that best fit their lifestyles.”

Fuller, who created the “Idol” format and served as executive producer of “So You Think You Can Dance,” said that TikTok was the perfect platform from which to discover new talent. Fuller was able to cull an impressive shortlist from which the final group members were chosen. The seven are singers Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood with dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas.

“The Future X combines everything that is exciting about contemporary young artists: authenticity, confidence, empowerment and a unique balance between extraordinary dancers and iconic singers,” said Fuller, who rose to fame managing the Spice Girls and Annie Lennox in his native U.K.

A teaser video with a preview of the group’s forthcoming debut single can be found here. The members are described as currently living together in Malibu as they work in the studio on more new music.

Free tickets to attend the tour by the Future X in the U.S. — its first since performing to audiences in South America and Europe earlier this year — will be made available here.

The 2022 Honda Civic Tour Presents The Future X Tour Dates:

7/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

8/01 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

8/07 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

8/11 – Chicago, IL – Park West

8/16 – Miami, FL – 1-800-LUCKY

8/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

10/08 – Austin, TX – Honda Stage at Austin City Limits