Future Scores Two No. 1s as ‘I Never Liked You’ Album, ‘Wait for U’ Featuring Drake and Tems Top Charts

Future tops two key music charts this week as “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, and his latest album, “I Never Liked You,” accomplished the feat on the Billboard 200. Although the song is Future’s second (his first was alongside Young Thug on Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy”) Hot 100 entry, “Wait For U” is his first as the lead mention.

“Wait For U” has been streamed a total of 40.2 million times, with 7.9 million radio airplay audience impressions and 6,400 downloads sold in the April 29-May 5 tracking week, according to Luminate via Billboard.

Future’s “I Never Liked You” LP earned him his eighth No. 1 album to debut atop the Billboard 200, with 222,000 equivalent album units earned.

The track also commemorated Drake’s tenth time at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and, in a celebratory first, Tems adds the No. 1 to her growing arsenal of hits. This is Tems’ second top 10, after Wizkid’s “Essence” landed as No. 9 in the chart during October 2021. The Nigerian singer has previously enjoyed a co-sign from Drake on his latest album, “Certified Lover Boy,” which was released last year.

According to Billboard, Drake is the 10th act in Hot 100 history to achieve 10 No. 1s, joining only Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. Drake also solely claims the record for the most No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100, as “Wait for U” is his sixth.

Future’s seventh consecutive solo studio album, “I Never Liked You” was released on April 29 and includes other A-list guest appearances from Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, EST Gee and Kodak Black.

The song’s accompanying medieval-inspired music video was released on May 5 and is currently sitting at No. 3 on YouTube’s trending music page with 5 million views and counting.

“Wait For U” joins three more tracks from the album in the top 10, including “Puffin on Zootiez” at No. 4, “712PM” at No. 8, and “I’m Dat N***a” at No. 10.

As for the rest of the charts, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” settles into No. 2 on the Hot 100, after three weeks at No. 1. Jack Harlow’s “First Class” fell 2-3 spots down on the Hot 100 — just three weeks after it launched at No. 1. It did, however, climb in terms of airplay, jumping from 23 to 10 in just its second week on Radio Songs.