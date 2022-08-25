French Montana’s ‘Unforgettable’ Featuring Swae Lee Earns Diamond Certification

French Montana’s 2017 hit, “Unforgettable,” featuring Swae Lee, has achieved the rare diamond certification from the RIAA, marking equivalent sales of 10 million units. To celebrate, the artist hosted friends and associates at his home on Wednesday night for an intimate dinner and plaque presentation.

Among those in attendance was Epic Records chair and CEO Sylvia Rhone, XO Records co-founder and CEO Sal Slaiby, SALXCO VP of A&R Rahsaan “Shake” Phelps and producer C.P Dubb.

The song was a smash across formats, and has over 1.4 billion YouTube views for its official video, which featured Ugandan youth dance troupe Triplets Ghetto Kids. “Most of the them live in the States now,” Montana noted.

Indeed, many of the fond memories associated with the song’s release — shared by Slaiby and Rhone along with FYI Brand founder Tammy Brook — related to the video, which was filmed in Uganda and spurred the #UnforgettableDanceChallenge. In addition, Global Citizen helped facilitate a visit by French to rural health clinic Suubi Health Centre. It was an early example of pairing a social message with a single release, as Brook noted, raising over $500,000.

“It was an amazing experience to be a part of,” said Rhone of “Unforgettable.” “This doesn’t happen every day. This only happens when you have a special song. It’s a big achievement.”

“He had the vision for this record from even the demo,” added Slaiby.

French noted that the diamond plaque is also a big win for Morocco, the country where he was born and raised, and for the Bronx, where he lived from age 13 on.

“Unforgettable” was the lead single from “Jungle Rules,” released by Epic Records/Bad Boy Entertainment in July 2017.

Most recently, French Montana released the mixtape, “Montega,” with producer Harry Fraud. He’s next set to launch a new joint venture, NAQI Healthcare, in partnership with Guardian Recovery Network, which “aims to expand access to addiction treatment for privacy-sensitive clients through in-home and private accommodation detoxification services for clients in Florida, New York, Texas, and California.” The org plans to expand access to clients across the country and is donating 10% of all profit to MusiCares, the Recording Academy-affiliated charity that provides resources to music people in times of need.

Other diamond-certified songs include “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, “Firework” by Katy Perry, “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran and Epic’s own “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott featuring Drake as well as “Havana” by Camila Cabello and “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor.

Pictured (from left): Tammy Brook, French Montana, Sylvia Rhone, Sal Slaiby