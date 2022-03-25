Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, according to the band’s rep. No cause of death or further details were immediately announced, although the band was scheduled to perform in Bogota, Colombia on Friday night. He was 50.

Hawkins, who joined the band in 1997 after two years as Alanis Morissette’s drummer, was a key element of the Foo Fighters’ sound and image. An imaginative and rock-solid drummer, he had the seemingly thankless task of playing drums behind Foos frontman Dave Grohl, who is one of the greatest drummers in rock history. Hawkins filled that role with aplomb, bringing his own hard-hitting, time-juggling style to the band’s straight-ahead rock sound without trying to emulate Grohl. He was also a strong singer and frequently took the mic during the band’s concerts and on B-sides, often on cover versions (such as a 2008 team-up with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, when Grohl went behind the drum kit at Hawkins took the mic). He also cowrote many of the band’s songs.

Born Oliver Taylor Hawkins in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972, his family moved to Laguna Beach, California, when he was four, and he grew up there. After playing with several bands as a teenager, he became the drummer for rock singer Sass Jordan, leaving to join Morissette on the tour supporting her blockbuster 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill.” He played with Morissette until March of 1997.

Foo Fighters, whose 1995 debut was recorded entirely solo by Grohl, had enlisted a full band to record their second album, “The Colour and the Shape,” but drummer William Goldsmith left the band during the sessions; the parts we re-recorded by Grohl. The frontman called Hawkins, whom he’d met in the past, asking for recommendations, not thinking he would want to leave Morissette, but Hawkins volunteered himself, joining in March of 1997. He had been a tireless and highly visible member of the band ever since, eagerly participating in many Grohl-led side-projects like the Bee Gees parody/tribute act the DeeGees and the group’s recent mock horror film, “Studio 666.” An offshoot of that project, a heavy metal EP called “Dream Widow,” was released last night.

Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform at the Lollapalooza Festival in Brazil on Sunday and at the Grammy Awards a week later, on April 3, although their immediate plans were not announced.

More to come.