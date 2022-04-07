Allison Russell, Rhiannon Giddens, Arooj Aftab Among Folk Alliance Nominees

Nominations have been announced for the Folk Alliance International’s Best of 2021 Awards, with such recent Grammy nominees (and winners) as Allison Russell, Rhiannon Giddens, Arooj Aftab, Valerie June, Kalani Pe’a and Sarah Jarosz among the contenders in the association’s three categories.

Also set for non-competitive lifetime honors at the May awards ceremony are accordionist Flaco Jiménez, Jason Mraz, Denver-based folk music center Swallow Hill Music and the late singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith.

Awards will be handed out May 18 in Kansas City on the opening night of the annual FAI conference, in a ceremony that will be webcast online.

Russell is the only artist with a nomination in two of the three categories, being up for album of the year for her Grammy-nommed “Outside Child” as well as for artist of the year. Nominations are based on domestic and international year-end lists and folk DJ airplay. FAI members will vote on the final ballot through April 15.

Among special honorees, Mraz will pick up the People’s Voice Award, going to a performer “who unabashedly embraces social and political commentary in their creative work and public careers.” Jiménez, Griffith and Shallow Hill Music will all be getting Elaine Weissman Lifetime Achievement Awards, in the fields of living, legacy and business/academic, respectively.

For more information, visit folk.org.

The nominations in the three annual categories:

Album of the Year

“They’re Calling Me Home” (with Francesco Turrisi) by Rhiannon Giddens

“Wary + Strange” by Amythyst Kiah

“Un Canto por México, Vol. 2” by Natalia Lafourcade

“Outside Child” by Allison Russell

“The Fray” by John Smith

Song of the Year

“On Solid Ground” by Reggie Harris

“Painted Blue” by Sarah Jarosz

“We Believe You” by Diana Jones

“Call Me a Fool” by Valerie June

“Changemakers” by Crys Matthews

Artist of the Year

The Longest Johns

Kalani Pe’a

Allison Russell

Arooj Aftab

John Francis Flynn