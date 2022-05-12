Florence Welch and Jimmy Buffett Sing ‘Margaritaville’ on ‘Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’

Florence Welch and the Machine appeared on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday night to promote the band’s new album “Dance Fever.”

But before the singer performed her danceable new single “My Love, Welch joined Jimmy Buffet for a surprise duet of his 1977 classic, “Margaritaville.” Fallon, of course, couldn’t help but jump in.

Clearly enjoying the made-for-TV moment, the unlikely trio smiled throughout the performing, trailing off towards the end of cocktail anthem.

Welch then sat down for a conversation with Fallon about her new music. During her interview, Welch chatted about the ideas behind her Florence + the Machine identity — detailing her childhood interests and citing “Rogue from ‘X-Men,’ a Victorian ghost, and, like, mermaids.”

“Dance Fever,” out Friday (May 13), is Florence + the Machine’s first album release in four years. The LP follows her 2018 stripped-down album “High as Hope.” Welch has also shared two other singles from “Dance Fever” including the emotive “Heaven Is Here” and the feminist anthem, “King.” Both songs were released with a series of accompanying music videos, featuring stunning cinematic visuals.

Welch co-produced “Dance Fever” with Grammy winner Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley. It was recorded in London during the pandemic. The visually arresting video for “My Love” was directed by Autumn De Wilde.

Welch has also announced a North American arena tour with Arlo Parks, King Princess, Sam Fender, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg.

Watch the segment in its entirety below.