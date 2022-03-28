Florence + the Machine Unveil 2022 Tour With Awesome Support Acts: Wet Leg, Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, More

Florence + the Machine are set to play an extended run of headline dates later this year, kicking off September 2 in Montreal with further stops including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and many more. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Choose Love to aid refugees worldwide.

The group has assembled a formidable array of up-and-coming support acts at select dates on the tour: Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg will join as support on select dates throughout the tour. See full routing below.

American Express card members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 29 at 10am local time through Thursday, March 31 at 10pm local time.

The tour will be behind the group’s forthcoming fifth album “Dance Fever,” out May 13. The album was produced by Florence Welch with Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.

Additionally, Welch will play two intimate shows this spring: April 29 in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Theatre and May 6 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York.

According to the announcement, Choose Love works to provide refugees and displaced people with everything from rescue boats to food and legal advice. Their work has reached over 1.8 million people and supported over 250 fast-acting community organizations across Europe, the Middle East and along the US-Mexico border.

April 29 Los Angeles Theatre Los Angeles, CA

May 6 Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center New York, NY

September 2 Place Bell Montreal, QC*

September 3 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON*

September 7 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL†

September 8 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN†

September 10 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkson, MI†

September 12 Capital One Area Washington, D.C.†

September 14 TD Garden Boston, MA†

September 16 Madison Square Garden New York, NY†

September 20 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN‡

September 21 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA‡

September 23 Amway Center Orlando, FL‡

September 24 FTX Arena Miami, FL‡

September 27 Moody Center Austin, TX§

September 28 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX§

October 1 Ball Arena Denver, CO

October 4 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC**

October 6 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA†

October 7 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR**

October 9 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA†

October 12 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA†

October 14 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

*with Arlo Parks

†with Sam Fender

‡with King Princess

with Yves Tumor

**with Japanese Breakfast

††with Wet Leg