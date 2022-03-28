×

Florence + the Machine Unveil 2022 Tour With Awesome Support Acts: Wet Leg, Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, More

Florence + the Machine
Autumn de Wilde

Florence + the Machine are set to play an extended run of headline dates later this year, kicking off September 2 in Montreal with further stops including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and many more. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Choose Love to aid refugees worldwide.

The group has assembled a formidable array of up-and-coming support acts at select dates on the tour: Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg will join as support on select dates throughout the tour. See full routing below.

American Express card members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 29 at 10am local time through Thursday, March 31 at 10pm local time.

The tour will be behind the group’s forthcoming fifth album “Dance Fever,” out May 13. The album was produced by Florence Welch with Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.

Additionally, Welch will play two intimate shows this spring: April 29 in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Theatre and May 6 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York.

According to the announcement, Choose Love works to provide refugees and displaced people with everything from rescue boats to food and legal advice. Their work has reached over 1.8 million people and supported over 250 fast-acting community organizations across Europe, the Middle East and along the US-Mexico border.

 

April 29                                                Los Angeles Theatre                                  Los Angeles, CA

May 6                                        Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center                          New York, NY

September 2                                                  Place Bell                                              Montreal, QC*

September 3                                            Budweiser Stage                                          Toronto, ON*

September 7                     Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island                    Chicago, IL†

September 8                                          Xcel Energy Center                                       St. Paul, MN

September 10                                   Pine Knob Music Theatre                                  Clarkson, MI†

September 12                                          Capital One Area                                 Washington, D.C.†

September 14                                               TD Garden                                               Boston, MA†

September 16                                    Madison Square Garden                                New York, NY†

September 20                                      Ascend Amphitheater                                    Nashville, TN‡

September 21                                  Ameris Bank Amphitheatre                             Alpharetta, GA‡

September 23                                            Amway Center                                            Orlando, FL‡

September 24                                               FTX Arena                                                  Miami, FL‡

September 27                                            Moody Center                                               Austin, TX§

September 28                         The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory                             Irving, TX§

October 1                                                     Ball Arena                                                  Denver, CO

October 4                                                   Rogers Arena                                      Vancouver, BC**

October 6                                            Climate Pledge Arena                                       Seattle, WA†

October 7                                             Theater of the Clouds                                   Portland, OR**

October 9                                           Shoreline Amphitheatre                        Mountain View, CA†

October 12                           Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre                  San Diego, CA†

October 14                                              Hollywood Bowl                                     Los Angeles, CA

*with Arlo Parks

†with Sam Fender

‡with King Princess

  • with Yves Tumor

**with Japanese Breakfast

††with Wet Leg

 

 

