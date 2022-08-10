Flannel Nation Festival Canceled After Everclear, Candle Box Drop Out

Flannel Nation, a ’90s alt-rock festival set for Los Angeles this weekend, has been canceled by organizers after several bands, including Everclear and Candle Box, dropped out of the event.

The fest’s lineup was originally headlined by Sugar Ray, and included Everclear, Candle Box, Soul Asylum, Filter, Cracker, Fastball, Sponge, Star Zero and X Wire. However, on Tuesday, Sugar Ray and Candle Box both pulled out of the fest. Though Sugar Ray did not release a statement regarding the band’s removal from the lineup, Candle Box wrote on Instagram that it would not be playing the fest due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

A few hours later, Everclear announced that it was dropping out of the fest as well, writing that the organizers “do not have the adequate means to provide the level of experience our fans expect and deserve while attending an Everclear show.” The band also teased an upcoming “proper” Los Angeles show to be announced in a few weeks where they “plan to deliver the type of performance that exceeds our fans’ expectations.”

Flannel Nation organizers then announced that the festival had been canceled, citing “ongoing problems and logistical setbacks.”

“Putting on Flannel Nation as intended has become infeasible, therefore we are forced to make the tough decision to cancel this weekend’s event,” festival organizers wrote on the event’s Facebook page. “Our goal is to retool and reschedule the event and tickets will be honored for the new date.”

The festival was set to be held at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.