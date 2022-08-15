Five Finger Death Punch to Co-Headline 2022 Tour With Country Singer Brantley Gilbert

Metal band Five Finger Death Punch and country rock singer Brantley Gilbert are joining forces for a 22-date tour. The unlikely pairing will also be joined by Canadian country singer Cory Marks.

Although the genre-mashup might seem odd at first glance, the metal band fronted by Ivan Moody and Gilbert released a cover of Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s “Blue on Black” in 2019 that also featured Shepherd and Queen guitarist Brian May.

Produced by Live Nation, the co-headlining arena tour will begin on Nov. 9 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and close on Dec. 17 with a performance in Las Vegas. Five Finger Death Punch will be performing their forthcoming album, “Afterlife,” which is slated for release later this week (Aug. 19). See the full lineup of dates below.

Fan club pre-sale begins on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. local time and the official sale will be starting on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH + BRANTLEY GILBERT TOUR DATES W/ CORY MARKS:

Nov. 09 — Grand Rapids, Mich. (Van Andel Arena)

Nov. 10 — Fort Wayne, Ind. (Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

Nov. 12 — Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Nov. 14 — Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)

Nov. 16 — Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)

Nov. 17 — Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Nov. 19 — Charleston, W.V. (Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center)

Nov. 20 — Greenville, S.C. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Nov. 22 — Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)

Nov. 25 — Birmingham, Ala. (Legacy Arena at the BJCC)

Nov. 26 — Little Rock, Ark. (Simmons Bank Arena)

Nov. 29 — Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)

Nov. 30 — Omaha, Ne. (CHI Health Center Omaha)

Dec. 02 — Madison, Wis. (Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center)

Dec. 03 — Green Bay, Wis. (Resch Center)

Dec. 05 — Minneapolis, Minn. (Target Center Wed)

Dec. 07 — Des Moines, Iowa (Wells Fargo Arena)

Dec. 09 — Grand Forks, N.D. (Alerus Center)

Dec. 10 — Sioux Falls, S.D. (Denny Sanford Premier Center)

Dec. 13 — Spokane, Wash. (Spokane Arena)

Dec. 15 — Nampa, Idaho (Ford Idaho Center Arena Sat)

Dec. 17 — Las Vegas, Nev. (Michelob Ultra Arena)