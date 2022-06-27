Fiona Apple Shares Message on Roe v. Wade Reversal: ‘This Feels Like Sexual Assault’

Fiona Apple has joined the growing group of musicians to speak out against the recent Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade, and pledge to do something about it.

Apple, who is well known for keeping a low public profile in between album releases, has recently been answering fan questions through the YouTube fan account “Fiona Apple Rocks.” On Sunday, she sent in videos answering questions, including one about her thoughts regarding the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, which effectively ends federal protections of abortions in the United States.

“We have to talk about how we feel about this, how unacceptable this is, [and] have to keep on expressing ourselves, because this is just all about control,” Apple says in the video. “We know that. It’s all about control; it’s not about life. It’s about control of women, about taking our control of our own bodies away — about taking our autonomy and our privacy and our agency away; taking our choices about what we can do with our lives away. It’s about control, just like a sexual assault is about control. That’s why this feels like sexual assault.”

Apple ended the video by mentioning the Supreme Court’s other recent decision, which removed the need for police to administer Miranda rulings. She said that, while she doesn’t want to tell anyone else what to do, she would personally focus on donating to abortion funds as opposed to politicians.

“I’m not gonna be giving any money to politicians,” Apple said. “I’m going to be giving money directly to abortion funds and bail funds. I’m so sorry, I don’t have any fucking great things to say. But I don’t think that’s really my role here. I’m just one of a lot of women who need to keep on expressing that we do not fucking accept this.”

Watch Apple’s video message below.