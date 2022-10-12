Become a Classic Rock Star With Fender’s New American Vintage II Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Fender is giving guitar players worldwide a chance to channel their inner-rock star with a brand new line of guitars and basses modeled after the iconic instruments of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. The American Vintage II series guitars are now available to purchase on Fender’s website.

Built in Corona, Calif., the slew of new axes are a “1:1 comparison with their original predecessors,” said Justin Norvell, executive VP of product at Fender, adding, “Today they are built with precise, modern manufacturing processes that weren’t available in the past.”

The new line is supported by Patti Smith, Brothers Osborne, James Bay, Jeff Beck and more rock figures behind Fender’s campaign.

“If you’ve listened to popular music, chances are your favorite songs, guitar solos and punchy bass lines were played on a Fender [guitar],” said Fender CMO Evan Jones. “It’s impossible to count the number of artists who have used these instruments to create some of the most memorable music that has spanned the last 76 years. Built to the original specs, these American Vintage II series models demonstrate both the timelessness and relevance of the Fender brand.”

On Oct. 14, Fender will stage a pop-up event near the Austin City Limits Music Festival featuring a performance by Adrian Quesada of the Black Pumas. At this event, consumers can purchase the ’51 Telecaster at its original $229.90 price.

Browse the new collection below.

1951 Telecaster

Revisit the Telecaster’s humble origins with this gorgeous remake of the 1951 model. Based on the “deceptively simple and totally groundbreaking” original Tele, this blackguard solidbody is available in butterscotch blonde. It has a maple neck and 7.25-inch radius fingerboard, not to mention the triple brass saddle bridge, single-line “Fender Deluxe” tuners and Pure Vintage ’51 Telecaster pickups.

American Vintage II 1951 Telecaster $2,249.99 Buy It

1957 Stratocaster

Offered in seafoam green, two-color sunburst and vintage blonde, this recreation of the 1957 Stratocaster features vintage-accurate synchronized tremolo (for all your whammying needs) with cold rolled steel block and bent steel saddles, single-line “Fender Deluxe” tuners and a single-ply pickguard. The ’57 Strat also includes Pure Vintage ’57 Stratocaster pickups, body contours and a “V”-shape neck with a 7.25-inch radius maple fingerboard.

American Vintage II 1957 Stratocaster $2,099.99 Buy It

1966 Jazzmaster

Decked out in dakota red, Lake Placid blue and three-color sunburst, this beautiful guitar is based on the Fender original in 1966, which “intended to provide a luxury playing experience and tempt jazz guitarists into playing solidbody electric guitars.” The ’66 Jazzmaster boasts white neck binding, pearl blocks and single-line “Fender Deluxe” tuners, as well as the patented “floating” tremolo, adjustable bridge with threaded saddles and Pure Vintage ‘66 Jazzmaster pickups.

American Vintage II 1966 Jazzmaster $2,399.99 Buy It

1960 Precision Bass

Available in daphne blue, three-color sunburst and black, this take on the 1960 Precision Bass offers a premium alder body, Pure Vintage ‘60 Split-Coil P-Bass pickup and a substantial “C” shape hard rock maple neck mated with a 7.25” radius slab rosewood fingerboard. Among the early adopters of this swanky model were Elvis Presley and his bassist Bill Black.

American Vintage II 1960 Precision Bass $2,099.99 Buy It

1972 Telecaster Thinline

An ode to the second-generation Telecaster Thinline, which debuted in 1972, this semi-hollow body features a “Bullet” style truss rod nut, three-bolt neck plate with Micro-Tilt™ mechanism, “F” stamped tuners and a six-saddle string-through body hardtail with bent steel saddles. The guitar, modeled after Fender’s first six-string with humbucking pickups, is available in aged natural, three-color sunburst and Lake Placid blue.

American Vintage II 1972 Telecaster Thinline $2,399.99 Buy It