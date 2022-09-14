Feid Drops New Album Early After Online Leak

After three consecutive sold-out shows in his hometown of Medellín, reggaeton artist Feid has released his new album “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum” early in response to it being leaked months ahead of its scheduled December release date — and says he’ll be releasing another album on Dec. 1

“A little sad that my album was leaked,” he wrote in an Instagram caption. “I had very different plans than these, but God knows how he does his things and I trust he has the best for FERXXOOOOO.”

The 15-track set was officially released via Universal Music Latin on all streaming platforms on Wednesday morning. It features the previously released singles “Castigo,” “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo,” “Nieve,” “Ferxxo 100,” “Si Te La Encuentras Por Ahí,” and “Normal,” along with a feature coming from Yandel on “XQ Te Pones Así.” See the full tracklist below.

Before the album’s release, Feid spoke to fans over Instagram live and detailed the album’s original roll-out plan and how the unexpected leak had forced him to switch directions. Adding to the surprise, he told fans he would still be releasing another project on Dec. 1. “I’m going to make you another album,” he confirmed, going on to explain how the success of his 3-day run at La Macarena had left him feeling happy and inspired.

The album’s cover art, designed by the singer’s sister, mimics a WhatsApp conversation that displays the new album’s name: “Happy Birthday Ferxxo We Pirated Your Album.”

“FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO TE PIRATEAMOS EL ÁLBUM”