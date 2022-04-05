Father John Misty to Tour New Album This Summer and Fall, With Suki Waterhouse Opening

Father John Misty is embarking on his first solo headlining tour since 2018.

The elusive singer-songwriter has announced North American dates from June through October, and international dates set for late winter and spring 2023. Misty is touring in support of his upcoming album, “Chloë and the Next 20th Century,” which releases April 8. His Sub Pop label mate Suki Waterhouse will join him as the opener on the North American dates. Tour highlights include performances with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks (July 31) and the New York Pops at Radio City Music Hall (Sept. 22). Misty will also play the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Aug. 18.

Misty released “The Next 20th Century,” the fourth single from the album, on April 4. “Chloë and the Next 20th Century” is Misty’s first album since 2018’s “God’s Favorite Customer.” Since that album’s release, Misty co-headlined a tour with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit in 2019 and has played several one-off festivals and shows after the pandemic’s live music pause, including with the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra in February.

Of that show, Variety‘s senior music writer and chief music critic Chris Willman wrote, “Of all the pop-rock/symphonic collaborations that the L.A. Phil and Hollywood Bowl Orchestra have specialized in over the last few years — and there have been some wonderful ones — this felt like the most natural and probably the best.”

Presale begins on April 6 at 10 a.m. local time for all shows, and can be accessed with the password CanFlub. Tickets are on sale to the general public on April 8 at 10 a.m. local time. See all the dates below.

2022: Summer/Fall (North America)

Sat. June 26 – Greenfield, MA – Green River Festival

Fri. July 08 – Des Moines, IA – 80/35 Music Festival

Sun. July 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ The Colorado Symphony *

Wed. Aug. 03 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay *

Fri. Aug. 05 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

Sat. Aug. 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

Mon. Aug. 08 – Oklahoma City, OK- The Criterion *

Tue. Aug. 09 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

Thu. Aug. 11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

Fri. Aug. 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

Sat. Aug. 13 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater *

Sun. Aug. 14 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum *

Thu. Aug. 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

Sat. Aug. 20 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

Tue. Aug. 23 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre *

Thu. Aug. 25 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum *

Fri. Aug. 26 – Port Townsend, WA – THING Festival

Sat. Aug. 27 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Square *

Mon. Sept. 12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *

Tue. Sept. 13 – Philadelphia, PA- The Met Philadelphia *

Fri. Sept. 16 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island *

Sat. Sept. 17 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

Mon. Sept. 19 – Charleston, SC – The Riviera Theater *

Tue. Sept. 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

Thu. Sept. 22 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall w/ The New York Pops *

Fri. Sept. 23 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

Sat. Sept. 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival

Mon. Sept. 26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS *

Tue. Sept. 27 – Toronto, ON – Roy Thomson Hall *

Thu. Sept. 29 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre *

Fri. Sept. 30 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

Mon. Oct. 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater *

Tue. Oct. 04 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall *

Thu. Oct. 06 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

Fri. Oct. 07 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

Sat. Oct. 08 – Durham, NC – DPAC *

* w/ Suki Waterhouse

2023: Late Winter/Spring (Europe)

Sat. Feb. 25 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

Tue. Feb. 28 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

Thu. March 02 – Denmark, DK – KB Hallen

Fri. March 03 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

Sat. March 04 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Mon. March 06 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

Tue. March 07 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

Thu. March 09 – London, UK- O2 Academy Brixton

Mon. March 13 – Gateshead, UK – Sage Gateshead

Wed. March 15 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

Fri. March 17 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester