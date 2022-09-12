Starz Orders Pilot of Fat Joe-Hosted Interview Series Produced by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and LeBron James’ SpringHill

Starz has ordered the pilot of an interview series hosted by Bronx rapper Fat Joe.

Described as a “genre-busting series that blends interviews with celebrities and high-profile guests with an elevated documentary style format,” the untitled pilot will be executive produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt Studios and LeBron James’ SpringHill.

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally-relevant series on television,” Fat Joe said in a press release. “With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at Starz and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold. Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality. I promise you that we’re going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. Do remember — you don’t know who I know!”

In March 2020, the Grammy-nominated rapper launched “The Fat Joe Show” on his Instagram Live, where he interviewed public figures and celebrities such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Floyd Mayweather, Dwyane Wade, Jamie Foxx and Alicia Keys.

Combs added: “I’m excited to partner with Starz and bring these cultural giants together to create the No. 1 show on television. Fat Joe is a very authentic and respected voice in the culture that deserves a platform to bring these important conversations to a global audience on a major network.”

Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will also serve as executive producers for SpringHill. Alice Dickens-Koblin, Starz’ SVP, head of unscripted programming, will oversee the project for the network.

“Time and time again, Fat Joe has delivered outstanding, insightful interviews with legendary personalities who define the zeitgeist, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Starz family,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming. “Fat Joe, Sean Combs and LeBron James are inspirational icons, and we can’t wait to get started on this incredible journey.”