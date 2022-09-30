Eugene Levy, Darren Star, Billie Eilish Managers Among Honorees at Creative Community for Peace Gala

Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and producer Eugene Levy and “Sex In the City” creator Darren Star are among those who will be honored at the Creative Community for Peace Gala next month.

The Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), an apolitical organization made up of prominent members of the entertainment industry dedicated to promoting the arts as a means to peace in the Middle East, will hold its fourth annual “Ambassadors Of Peace” (AOP) event on Oct. 26 in Beverly Hills. (Variety is a media sponsor of the event.)

Songwriter Autumn Rowe, David Zedeck, global co-head of music at UTA, and Brandon Goodman and Danny Rukasin, managers of Billie Eilish and Finneas, round out the award recipients.

Levy said “Artistic expression has the power to unite people across different cultures, backgrounds, and experiences — throughout my career, I’ve shared my love of humor with audiences around the world, bringing people together in the process. CCFP has been a dedicated and consistent advocate for peace and understanding around the world, and I’m incredibly honored and humbled to be named one of their Ambassadors of Peace this year.”

Said Star: “Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed the profound power of the arts. It transcends boundaries, pushes barriers, and moves the collective zeitgeist forward. When audiences watch one of my shows, I hope their shared experience allows for divides to dissipate and disappear, and for their minds to be opened. CCFP deeply understands the vital role the arts play in today’s world to bring people together, and I’m grateful for their recognition as an Ambassador of Peace.”

“In today’s world, the arts can act as a panacea to division and fear,” said Rowe. “Through my work, I’ve prioritized using my platform to fight against racism and antisemitism.”

The honorees are chosen for their commitment to championing artistic freedom and advancing the idea that music and the arts are powerful forces for building cultural bridges.

The Creative Community for Peace was founded by entertainment industry professionals passionate about the artistic community’s unique ability to act as a unifying force for tolerance and peace.

The organization’s co-founder David Renzer and director Ari Ingel said, “CCFP believes strongly in artists’ ability to affect lives and effect positive change around the world. The 2022 AOP honorees exemplify the spirit of our mission — to build bridges and advocate for peace through the arts.”

Ticket information can be found on the CCFP website.