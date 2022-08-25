Eminem and Snoop Dogg to Make VMAs Comeback With Meta-Inspired Performance

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will be returning to the VMAs stage for a “first of its kind” performance of “From the D 2 The LBC,” inspired by “the world of the Otherside metaverse” for Sunday’s 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

In partnership with Yuga Labs, their joint appearance marks the first VMA performance by either rapper in more than a decade. Snoop’s last VMAs showcase was in 2005 alongside Diddy for a tribute dedicated to the Notorious B.I.G. Eminem opened the show in 2010, with a performance of “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie,” accompanied by Rihanna. The duo graced the VMAs stage together in 1999, along with Dr. Dre, as the ceremony closed with Eminem’s “My Name Is” and “Guilty Conscience” and Dre’s “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang.”

“From the D 2 the LBC” is Eminem and Snoop’s first collaboration in over 20 years, however, this will be the pair’s third public performance together in 2022. They joined Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar for this year’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and in June, they premiered their new collab live at ApeFest, a New York festival for Bored Ape NFT holders.

Eminem and Snoop are nominated in the best hip-hop category for “From The D 2 The LBC.” Eminem is the second most nominated artist in VMAs history, with 60 nods, trailing only Madonna with 69. He has won 13, making him one of the top 5 artists with the most wins. Snoop has been up for 13 awards and won three, including his first-time nomination for best rap video (1994) with “Doggy Dogg World.”

The 2022 VMAs air live from the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.