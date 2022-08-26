Eminem Speaks to God on Dr. Dre’s Remix of Kanye West’s ‘Use This Gospel’

Many fans were surprised to see that a Dr. Dre remix of Kanye West’s song “Use This Gospel” featuring Eminem — which was slated for West’s never-released, Dr. Dre-helmed revamp of his 2019 “Jesus Is King” album — turned up on DJ Khaled’s new album, “God Did,” which dropped last night.
While Khaled explained to Apple Radio’s Zane Lowe (in typically verbose fashion) that he’d simply asked West, who had played the unreleased album for him a couple of years ago, if he could use the version on his album, West said yes and the necessary clearances were cleared. (See below.) But more interesting is what Eminem raps on the remix, which was teased on Instagram by West in 2020 — whether or not he’s serious, it shows a strong sense of faith that’s very much on-message for both “Jesus Is King” and “God Did.”
“I’m holding on but I don’t know if I can take it much longer
Today’s the day that I put all of my trust and faith in You, Father
Please let this hate make me stronger
‘Fore they turn on me like a zombie
It’s like I’m being strangled unconscious
When temptation is almost like Satan is making you tryna
Take you away from your daughters
Danglin’ a bunch of painkillers on ya
Wavin’ ’em in your face and then watch ’em comin’ extra strength
And that’s why they make ’em in rectangular objects
‘Cause that’s the shape of a coffin
Though, it ain’t medication this time
But the devil’s egging me on
And I ain’t gonna let ’em break me ’cause I’m a soldier
He continues later in the verse:
“I’m armed with Jesus, my weapon is prayer
Soon as I squeeze it, I’m blessed like sneezes
Call me Yeezus, I’m F’d in the head, maybe I’m bonkers
Regardless, never claimed to be flawless
Long as the mistakes I’ve acknowledged.”
Finally, he concludes the verse with:
“Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift
Every single day I thank God for
That’s why I pay so much homage
Praises to Jesus, I’ll always.”
Read the song’s full lyrics on Genius.com.