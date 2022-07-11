Eminem Unveils ‘Curtain Call 2’ Greatest-Hits Album, Teases New Song

Eminem has announced that his second greatest-hits album, “Curtain Call 2,” will be released on Aug. 5 via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records, following the Detroit MC’s first such collection, 2005’s “Curtain Call: The Hits.”

“Curtain Call 2” will be comprised of music from Eminem’s releases since 2009’s “Relapse” and will also include songs from guest appearances and side projects. Also included in the collection is one previously unreleased track that will be “revealed in the coming weeks,” according to the announcement.

The compilation will also involve songs from film soundtracks including Eminem’s latest collaboration with CeeLo Green on the Dr. Dre-produced “The King And I,” from Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic.

Last month, Eminem dropped “From the D 2 the LBC” — the set’s lead single, featuring Snoop Dogg. The song’s title honors the two rapper’s home cities: Detroit, Michigan, and Long Beach, California.

The song’s James Larese-directed music video, (which features a hybrid of animation and footage of the two rappers in the studio) made its global premiere on June 23 at Ape Fest, the Bored Ape NFT event at NFT.NYC. See the full video below.

Eminem and Snoop performed beside each other and Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige for this year’s halftime at the Super Bowl. Also earlier this year, Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022, alongside music icons Dolly Parton, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, and more.

In addition to its standard release, there will also be a limited edition box set of “Curtain Call 2” with a limited quantity of autographed vinyl available. Fans can sign up for first access at Eminem.com