Eminem and CeeLo Green Share ‘The King and I’ From ‘Elvis’ Biopic Soundtrack

Eminem and CeeLo Green have shared their original song contribution for the upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic, out in theatres on June 24. On “The King and I,” Eminem is joined by CeeLo over a sample of Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” as the pair take turns paying homage to the king of rock n’ roll.

“’Cause me and Elvis jailed together like cellmates / Yeah, this the jailhouse, bitch and I don’t give a…” spits Eminem before CeeLo joins him on the hook: “Middle fingers up, we ’bout to do this shit again.”

Eminem name drops rappers 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa, and reflects on the critics who have hounded his career (“I stole Black music, yeah, true / (For What?) Perhaps used it as a tool to combat school kids”). He also “points out the parallels” between him and Elvis rapping, “One, he’s pale as me / Second, we both been hailed as king / He used to rock the jailhouse and I used to rock The Shelter.”

The track, co-produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre, was first teased in a widely circulated early listen from the red carpet premiere of “Elvis” at the Cannes film festival. Listen to the full song below.

The “Elvis” soundtrack also features music from a diverse selection of artists, with some singing original compositions and others covering tracks from the king’s extensive catalog. Lead actor Austin Butler sings on the soundtrack with additional performances by Doja Cat, Tame Impala, Jack White, Kacey Musgraves, Nardo Wick, Stevie Nicks, Swae Lee, and Diplo. Naturally, some of Presley’s own recordings will also appear.