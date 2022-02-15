Emeli Sandé to Release New Album, ‘Let’s Say for Instance,’ in June (EXCLUSIVE)

British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé has announced her forthcoming album, “Let’s Say for Instance,” will be released on May 6 via Chrysalis Records.

Sandé has enjoyed enormous chart success in her native England, with her debut album, “Our Version of Events,” selling nearly five and a half million copies to date and becoming the biggest-selling album in the U.K. for 2012 (and the second-biggest for 2013). She followed with “Long Live the Angels” in 2016, the “Kingdom Coming” EP in 2017 and “Real Life” in 2019, and has scored three British No. 1 singles and won four BRIT awards.

Sandé says of the album, which is her first release on an independent label, “I’m so proud of this album and can’t wait to release it. I’ve felt free to express myself more naturally both lyrically and musically in this album and my wish is that it will be an uplifting experience for each listener and that they will get to know me on a much deeper level.”

Tim Parry of Big Life Management says, “Emeli is a wonderful artist and has made a brilliant record that all of us at Big Life are extremely proud to be involved with. It has been a pleasure to see her realize her creative vision in such a bold and authentic way with this album, and to work with the great team at Chrysalis Records who share our passion for this stunning collection of songs.”

Chrysalis CEO Jeremy Lascelles adds, “Emeli has been widely praised, and rightfully so, as a world class singer. But this album also demonstrates the strength and breadth of her songwriting talents — it is packed from beginning to end with great songs. And above all else her sheer musicality, her artistry, shines throughout. We are very honored that she chose Chrysalis as the label to help her take it out into the world”.

“Let’s Say for Instance” tracklist: