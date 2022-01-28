Em Beihold Signs With Moon Projects-Republic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Moon Projects, former TikTok music chief Mary Rahmani’s joint venture with Republic Records, has unveiled its first signing: Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Em Beihold, whose song “Groundhog Day” became a viral smash last year.

Today she’s released the single and video “Numb Little Bug,” which she first teased on TikTok a few months back.

“I try to write happy sing along pop about sad topics,” Beihold, 23, says. “I go for the lyrics or chords you wouldn’t necessarily expect.”

She adds about the song, “Last year, all of my dreams were coming true. Everything I wanted was happening, but somehow I didn’t feel anything. I was struggling with some heavy anxiety and I was on antidepressants. Songs weren’t really coming to me the way they used to. I felt numb. The antidepressants sucked the soul and energy out of me a little bit. I wrote ‘Numb Little Bug’ about the feeling.”

After her very first concert in 2016, Beihold was enlisted by director Michelle Schumacher to contribute a song to the J.K. Simmons-starring film “I’m Not Here.” The song “Not Who We Were” appeared in the film as well as her indie debut EP, “Infrared,” a year later. In 2021, “Groundhog Day” clocked 20 million views and even cracked the Spotify Viral 50 in the U.S.

Rahmani says, “I’m thrilled to be supporting and advocating for Em, who’s an incredible vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, and whose voice and narrative stopped me in my TikTok ForYouFeed. Her talent and creativity are authentic and relatable. I’m beyond excited to be a part of her musical journey and to welcome her as Moon Projects’ first label signing.”