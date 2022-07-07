‘Elvis’ Music Supervisor Anton Monsted Joins Amazon Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Studios has brought on board veteran music supervisor and music executive Anton Monsted as the team’s new head of music for Amazon Original Movies. Monsted is a longtime collaborator with director Baz Luhrmann, working most recently as music supervisor the hit “Elvis” biopic.

At Amazon Studios, Monsted will supervise the U.S. movies music team alongside Melyssa Hardwick, who will continue to serve as head of music overseeing the U.S. series team. In accordance with the Amazon Studios creative executives and filmmakers team, Monstead and his team will look to ensure the streaming studio’s innovations in storytelling and content delivery. He will report to Bob Bowen, worldwide head of music for Amazon Studios. Bowen leads the global music team with members in India, the EU, LATAM, Japan and the U.S.

Monsted began his career as an assistant to Luhrmann on the 1996 film adaptation of “Romeo+Juliet.” The next year, the two worked together under their music production pseudonym, BLAM, releasing the compilation album “Something for Everybody.” His work with Luhrmann continued on 2001’s “Moulin Rouge,” which was nominated for eight Oscars, as well as “Australia” and “The Great Gatsby.”

In addition to his work with Luhrmann, Monsted was an executive VP of soundtracks and A&R at Capitol Records, where he led the newly created division and worked on various soundtracks including the 2020 film, “Promising Young Woman.” Prior to that, he was senior VP of film music at 20th Century Fox where he oversaw dozens of films during his tenure, including developing and supervising the music for “Hidden Figures,” “Logan” and “The Greatest Showman.”