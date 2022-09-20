Elvis Costello Announces 10-Night NYC Stand, Unveils the First 100 of 200 Unique Songs Planned for Nightly Setlists

It’s practically unheard of for artists in the rock realm to publicly announce their setlists before shows have even gone on sale, but Elvis Costello has taken things a step or two beyond that. In announcing a 10-night stand he’ll be doing in New York City in February, Costello said he would be performing at least 200 unique songs over the run, and revealed partial setlists containing 10 of the 20-plus numbers he plans to perform each night, touching on every famous or obscure part of his career.

The 10 shows will take place over a two-week period Feb. 9-22, 2023, at Manhattan’s intimate Gramercy Theatre. Tickets go on sale for Citi card members today and to the general public on Friday. A 10-night pass is being offered on top of tickets for the individual shows.

An announcement for the “100 Songs and More” residency says: “Costello will perform a completely different set each night, the first five nights solo and the following nights with his longtime pianist Steve Nieve, ultimately playing more than 200 different songs picked from his vast 600-plus song catalog and other favorites… Apart from a printed program of 10 songs per night, Costello will select a number of other tunes to be played impromptu, completing each performance without repeating any songs from the printed program over the ten-night stand, although it’s safe to assume that a couple of well-known tunes may serve as an encore.”

The 100 songs that are being revealed in advance (see the full list below) indicate that Costello will be hitting at least one number from all of the more than 30 albums he’s released during his 45-year recording career, from recognized classics like “My Aim Is True,” “King of America” and “Imperial Bedroom” to cult favorites like “North” and “River in Reverse.”

Costello released more of his thoughts about the unusual run in verse:

For ten nights at the Gramercy Theatre

I’ll name ten songs to set the scene

I’ll play those ten and then ten more

Shake off the old routine

Each night will tell a different tale

So come to one or come to all

“100 Songs” is what I promise

But twice that number is quite a haul

I will start this stand alone, that’s fine

Nights One to Five, the Feast Day of St. Valentine

Steve Nieve will join me for Nights Six, Seven, Eight & Nine

But what else may happen is a secret of mine

Let’s just set up the chair or two and play

In case some friends turn up along the way

It’s expected that the final night of the engagement may involve members of his touring band, the Imposters, or other guests.

Elvis Costello poster image for New York City residency

Costello will be taking part in another retrospective show before the New York run. On Dec. 2 in Austin, producer T Bone Burnett is presenting a benefit tribute to the “King of America” album he and Costello released in 1986, with a lineup of special guests.

The full list of 10 songs Costello is promising each night for the ultimately 20-song-plus New York concerts:

“100 Songs and More” Dates and Programme

Thursday, Feb. 9th – Elvis Costello Solo – Night One

1. Welcome To The Working Week

2. Hoover Factory

3. Red Shoes

4. Stranger In The House

5. Poison Moon

6. Wave A White Flag

7. Radio Sweetheart

8. Mystery Dance

9. Cheap Reward

10. Alison

And At Least Ten More

Friday, Feb. 10th – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Two

1. Jack Of All Parades

2. Watch Your Step

3. Home Is Anywhere You Hang Your Head

4. New Amsterdam

5. Battered Old Bird

6. Last Boat Leaving

7. Little Palaces

8. Red Cotton

9. Sulphur To Sugarcane

10. Sleep Of The Just

And At Least Ten More

Saturday, Feb. 11th – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Three

1. Complicated Shadows

2. Less Than Zero

3. The River In Reverse

4. Bullets For The New-Born King

5. We Are All Cowards Now

6. She’s Pulling Out The Pin

7. Stations Of The Cross

8. Brilliant Mistake

9. The Scarlet Tide

10. That Day Is Done

And At Least Ten More

Monday, Feb. 13th – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Four

1. 45

2. Stella Hurt

3. Black & White World

4. Ghost Train

5. Church Underground

6. God’s Comic

7. Suit Of Lights

8. Jimmie Standing In The Rain

9. Dr. Watson, I Presume

10. I Want To Vanish

And At Least Ten More

Tuesday, Feb. 14th – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Five

1. I Hope You’re Happy Now

2. Watch Your Step

3. Blue Chair

4. Dishonour the Stars

5. Toledo

6. High Fidelity

7. Stripping Paper

8. Riot Act

9. Beyond Belief

10. Indoor Fireworks

And At Least Ten More

Thursday, Feb 16th – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Six

1. Accidents Will Happen

2. Just a Memory

3. Suspect My Tears

4. The Loved Ones

5. Motel Matches

6. All Grown Up

7. Long Honeymoon

8. You Shouldn’t Look at Me That Way

9. Veronica

10. God Give Me Strength

And At Least Ten More

Friday, Feb. 17th – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Seven

1. Shot With His Own Gun

2. Still

3. When I Was Cruel No.2

4. The Whirlwind

5. Isabelle in Tears

6. Town Cryer

7. I’ll Wear It Proudly

8. The Comedians

9. My Dark Life

10. This House Is Empty Now

And At Least Ten More

Saturday, Feb. 19th – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Eight

1. Talking in The Dark

2. London’s Brilliant Parade

3. I’m in The Mood Again

4. So Like Candy

5. He’s Given Me Things

6. Almost Blue

7. I Still Have That Other Girl

8. Favorite Hour

9. April 5th.

10. The Birds Will Still Be Singing

And At Least Ten More

Monday, Feb. 20th – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Nine

1. In the Darkest Place

2. All This Useless Beauty

3. Hey Clock-face

4. You’ll Never Be a Man

5. The Last Confession of Vivian Whip

6. Country Darkness

7. Deep Dark Truthful Mirror

8. Shipbuilding

9. All the Rage

10. Couldn’t Call It Unexpected No.4

And At Least Ten More

Wednesday, Feb. 22nd – Finale – Night Ten

1. Radio Radio

2. Greenshirt

3. Hetty O’Hara Confidential

4. Everyday I Write the Book

5. The Boy Named If

6. Lipstick Vogue

7. Watching the Detectives

8. What If I Can’t Give You Anything But Love?

9. Man Out of Time

10. I Want You

And At Least Ten More