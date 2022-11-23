Elton John Gives Surprise Performance at Saks Holiday Window Unveiling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Only two days after wrapping up his final U.S performance of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, Elton John appeared on a makeshift stage on Fifth Avenue on Tuesday night to give a surprise performance of his hit “Your Song.” The pop star’s one-song performance was the headlining event at Saks Fifth Avenue’s annual holiday window unveiling, in which the luxury retailer unveils its 2022 holiday campaign and festive window displays.

This year, the campaign is in partnership with the Elton John AIDs Foundation, whose mission is to “redouble the fight against AIDS.” The partnership includes a $1 million donation to the Foundation’s Rocket Fund, a dedicated window display at the flagship store and a curated multi-vendor merchandise collection, of which $500,000 will be donated to the Fund regardless of sales. The collection, which was co-curated between Saks and John, features pieces from more than 60 designers such as Gucci, Versace, Valentino, Jason Wu and more.

“I’m excited to collaborate with an iconic brand like Saks that is going the extra mile to make this world a brighter, more accepting place this holiday season and beyond,” John said in a statement. “While it’s the happiest time of the year for many, we mustn’t forget about the billions of people around the world for whom safety, respect and dignity are not guaranteed. Saks’ generous support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund will help fuel our programs to bring an end to the stigma and discrimination that prevent so many people from accessing compassionate and life-saving HIV care.”

As quickly as John’s grand piano was rolled out onto a barricaded section of Fifth Avenue for his song, the street was cleared so that VIP guests and passerby could enjoy the always-impressive light show that illuminated against the windowed facade of the department store. The end of the show was marked by fireworks, which John enjoyed alongside his husband David Furnish and their two children.

Even if you aren’t in New York to see Saks’ window display in person, you can still check out the best pieces in the Saks x Elton John Aids Foundation Holiday Collection online. Shop the entire capsule here, and peruse some of the best pieces below:

Jo Malone London Fragrance

This fresh scent from the London-based perfumer Jo Malone includes notes of King William pear, freesia and patchouli.

Tory Burch Shoulder Bag

Add subtle texture to your outfit with the velvet Eleanor bag, designed with Tory Burch’s signature “T” clasp and a twisted chain crossbody strap. Inside you’ll find two roomy compartments, a slip pocket and zipped pocket.

Burberry Boots

Burberry comes alive in the winter, exemplified by these classic leather boots which make for an elegant shoe staple when temperatures drop. These ankle boots are inset with the brand’s iconic checkered pattern on the side gores.

Kartell Storage Unit

The Componibili has become a timeless furnishing classic since it first debuted in 1967, with modular elements that look at home in every corner of the house. This storage piece, which stands 23 inches tall, features three shelves hiding behind sliding doors.

Marco Bicego Gold Bracelet

This chain bracelet is part of the designer’s Jaipur Collection, inspired by the rich stonecutting heritage and jewelry-making traditions of the Indian city. This piece is composed of hand-engraved 18k-yellow-gold-oval links, with a seamless lobster clasp.

JW Anderson Loafers

If you live on either coast, then you’ve probably seen the JW Anderson loafers in the wild. The Hollywood-loved shoe, worn by everyone from Dua Lipa to Ncuti Gatwa, have been heralded as “jewelry for the feet.” And now, they’re 30% off and come in this striking, metallic blue.

Ahluwalia Jacket

The Canadian tuxedo gets a stylish upgrade with this two-piece set from Ahluwalia. Each piece is designed with a geometric-shaped print and flat seam details, and can be bought separately if you’re more of an “a la carte” shopper.

Christopher John Rogers Pants

I would bet a healthy amount of money that these chic CJR pants will make an appearance in the upcoming season of “Gossip Girl.” This Saks-exclusive pair is made out of a gorgeous burgundy and flaunts cargo pockets and innovative zipper detailing.

Loewe Bag

Enter your Loewe era with this unique, geometric shoulder bag, which just became available to pre-order online. The new style comes in three vibrant colors (Deep Purple, Pale Yellow and Ruby Red) and boasts a removable, adjustable strap.

Spinelli Kilcollin Ring

This Los Angeles-based luxury jewelry brand makes pieces that are so luxe you won’t feel bad about spoiling yourself this holiday season. This triple-band ring is made out of vibrant emeralds and 18k yellow gold, linked together through round connectors.

Casablanca Sunglasses

These chic oval sunglasses won’t ever go out of style. Go with the black for the “off-duty model” look or choose one of the vibrant red or green shades for your very own “Rocket Man” moment.

