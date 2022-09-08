Elton John Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, ‘A Huge Part of My Life From Childhood to This Day’

Shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Thursday, Elton John, who has had a close relationship with the Royal Family for the past several decades, posted a heartfelt remembrance on his social media accounts.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly,” he concluded.

Indeed, John was 4 years old when Elizabeth ascended to the crown in 1952.

A close friend of Lady Diana Spencer, John was knighted by the Queen on April 24, 1998, just months after Lady Di’s death and while his musical tribute to her, “Candle in the Wind (Goodbye England’s Rose)” was still a global hit. He performed the song — a rewritten version of his and Bernie Taupin’s 1973 tribute to Marilyn Monroe, “Candle in the Wind” — at her funeral. It was released as a single in September of 1997, with proceeds going to her charities and became the biggest-selling single in both British and U.S. history. It topped the charts in multiple countries across the world and held the No. 1 spot in the U.S. for 14 weeks, winning a Grammy award the following year.