Elton John to Auction ‘Rocket Man’ NFT Benefitting AIDS Foundation

Elton John has made his entrance into the world of web3 by partnering with Jadu and Sweet to auction a Rocket Man NFT hoverboard that will let Metaverse avatars fly in style, with all sales benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

In addition to the NFT hoverboard, John will also be releasing a series of access tokens that will unlock a series of fan experiences as part of the Rocket NFT Club.

On the partnership, John commented, “Whilst I’m no metaverse expert (!) I wanted to make sure that my first NFT was something true to me, and collaborating with LGBTQ+ artist Voxel Bunny and Jadu on something so unique which benefits the Elton John AIDS Foundation for Pride month was the perfect opportunity.”

He continued, “Web3 has the potential to bring people from across the world together like never before and I’m excited for the opportunities to connect with my fans in a vibrant and growing community.”

Produced by Jadu, the Rocket Man hoverboard is one of the rarest items within the company’s collection, which also includes boards created in collaboration with Grimes and Snoop Dogg. Created by Voxel Bunny, the Rocket Man hoverboard design references a keyboard pinball machine, paying homage to Elton John’s “Pinball Wizard” music video from 1975 and features John’s emblematic star glasses, piano keys and music notes from the song “Rocket Man.”

“As a fellow LGTBQ+ artist, it’s hard to put into words the pride I feel paying tribute to Elton John and his legacy which continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of so many,” added Bunny. “And knowing that my creation will play a role in helping to end the AIDS epidemic for the most vulnerable individuals and communities means the world to me.”

Jadu founder and CEO Asad J. Malik said, “It’s been a true delight to design our rarest Hoverboard with Elton John’s iconic body of work as an inspiration and we’re honored to play a small role in the Elton John AIDS Foundation fulfilling its mission to end the AIDS epidemic.”

John is currently gearing up to wrap the final North American dates of his massive “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” finishing with a three-night engagement at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 17, 19 and 20.

“Elton John has been on the frontline of innovation in music, fashion, and technology for over half a millennia. During his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,’ the release of these Elton John access tokens combines the innovative web3 world with Elton’s penchant for providing high-value opportunities accessible to his entire fanbase,” said Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet.

The Jadu hoverboard auction begins at 10 a.m. ET on Monday and will close on June 22 at 6 p.m. ET. Auction sales will go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation which is committed to overcoming the stigma and neglect obstructing the end of the AIDS virus.