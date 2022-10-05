Ellie Goulding, Ed Sheeran, Tems Honored at 2022 BMI London Awards

Ellie Goulding notched her 17th BMI honor, winning the performing rights organization’s President’s Award at the 2022 BMI London Awards on Oct. 3. The private event, held at London’s Savoy Hotel on Oct. 3, also honored global breakout Tems with the BMI Impact Award and Ed Sheeran in multiple categories.

Goulding’s win sees her joining the likes of past honorees Imagine Dragons, Noel Gallagher, Luis Fonsi, Pitbull, Willie Nelson, Gloria and Emilio Estefan and many more. She was presented the award by BMI President/CEO and co-host of the evening, Mike O’Neill.

“I’ve never won anything like this before and it means so much to me,” Goulding said in her acceptance speech. “I moved out of my home when I was 16 and I kind of started then. And I felt I had so much to lose making a living out of something that everyone told me was definitely impossible.”

The British pop star continued, “In the UK particularly, and as a woman, it’s sort of ingrained into you that ambition is a bad thing and it’s not very cool, but it shouldn’t be. Ambition is an essential ingredient for what we all do, and along with the talent and a bit of luck, for anyone who hopes of a long-lasting career, in a really tough industry actually, it’s essential, so to anyone who’s on their way there, please don’t listen to those people who have anything to say about you wanting bigger and better, because you deserve it”

In closing, she reflected on the state of the world in regard to her place as an artist. “In a world now that needs urgent action, in a country that demands empathy, may music play its part in empowering others to begin.” Goulding also performed renditions of her singles “Woman” and “New Heights,” from her 2020 album “Brightest Blue,” accompanied by a pianist and backing vocalists.

Tems — who gained global acclaim after successful collaborations with Drake and WizKid — was honored with the BMI Impact Award “in recognition of her ground-breaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music,” according to the event’s press release. In receiving this award, she joins previous winners Raye and Arlo Parks. Upon collecting the award, Tems said, “I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for this award… I’ve come a long way and I’m so grateful.”

BMI also acknowledged Sheeran and Johnny McDaid with the prestigious European song of the year award for their song “Bad Habits.” The award is given to the most performed song of the previous year by U.K. or European writers in the BMI catalog. Sheeran was also awarded three other BMI London Awards this year, honoring 4 Million performances of “I Don’t Care,” 5 Million performances of “Perfect,” and in the pop songs category with “Afterglow” co-written with David Hodges and “Shivers” co-written with McDaid and Kal Lavelle.

Elton John won three BMI London Awards, recognizing 7 Million performances of “Rocket Man,” 6 Million performances of “Tiny Dancer” and in the Pop Songs category with “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” co-written with Andrew Meecham and Dean Meredith.

View a complete list of 2022 winners at BMI.com.